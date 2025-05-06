100 Days of Trump: Time for Privacy Professionals to Speak Up

Perspective

Steven Robinson /

May 6, 2025

Thursday, March 6, 2025—President Donald Trump meets with his cabinet in the White House. (Official White House Photo by Daniel Torok)

Just over 100 days into the second presidency of Donald Trump, the administration's actions reflect little understanding that respect for privacy is both a value Americans share across the political spectrum and a requirement US businesses must meet to serve consumers at home and abroad.

For example:

The administration’s pattern of acting in a manner that raises legitimate privacy questions and concerns without answering or resolving them may well continue. To whatever extent the Trump administration overlooks or condones inattention to privacy concerns, treats them as an afterthought, or issues superficial reassurances about safeguards to prevent privacy harms, it sends a signal that some will hear as permission or encouragement to do the same.

That is why it is time for privacy professionals — people who dedicate their working lives to considering how privacy principles should be reflected appropriately in every area of human activity — to speak up and lead. Even when we disagree about what treatment of personal information is appropriate in individual cases, privacy professionals believe in the importance of the principles themselves and in their consideration in determining how to do business and in making and executing public policy.

It is our responsibility to ask, with respect to specific administration actions, what personal information must be collected, processed and transferred to accomplish that action, and whether adequate safeguards for the security of that personal information are in place.

Privacy professionals deal with these considerations every day. The rest of humanity? Not so much. It’s important for privacy professionals to speak up, not for or against any specific administration action, but for the importance of addressing and resolving the related privacy issues fully, accurately, in context, and in compliance with law, whenever they arise.

This has nothing to do with whether an individual privacy professional supports the administration's actions. Depending on your political stripe, you may attribute the administration's lack of engagement with privacy considerations to a lack of awareness, recklessness, intentional disregard, or a careful determination that individual actions raise no significant privacy concerns. In any case, the Trump administration's actions to date — whatever the underlying cause — are what deprioritizing privacy looks like. That’s where the damage lies.

All Americans, regardless of their politics, expect and deserve meaningful consideration of their privacy rights and interests by the government and its non-governmental partners. Acting as if that is not the case hurts everyone. After all, we are all someone's data subject.

There will, of course, be press coverage when courts, legislators, and privacy regulators respond to the privacy impacts of the administration’s actions, and those reports may well include reactions from national privacy experts. But everyday press reporting isn’t enough.

Media reports may give the public some sense that Americans' personal information may be at risk as the result of some administration action. However, specific privacy impacts may not be reported clearly or at all. Huge fines and thoughtful quotes from prominent privacy leaders may temporarily remind people who pay attention to such things that privacy matters. However, those are the people who least need reminding — and in any event, the reminder often fades quickly as the news cycle moves on.

Neither political expediency nor the need for efficiency justifies disregard of privacy principles. A world in which privacy protections apply selectively creates concerns and undermines public trust. No one voted for that. It's up to privacy professionals to speak up for a process that applies privacy principles consistently to the administration's actions in context and in compliance with law.