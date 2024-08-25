A Conversation with Mark Surman, President of Mozilla

A Conversation with Mark Surman, President of MozillaJustin Hendrix / Aug 25, 2024
Last week, I had a chance to speak with Mark Surman, President of Mozilla, about Mozilla’s work promoting open source AI, the importance of competition in the tech sector, and the regulatory challenges facing the industry. Surman told me about Mozilla's initiatives in AI investment and development, and reflected on what the recent ruling the Google search cases might mean for the future of Mozilla and the tech economy. And, he shared his hopes for the future- that we can arrive at a tech economy that is not purely extractive, but rather one that respects people’s values and dignity.
