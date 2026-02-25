Home

Policy Tracker
Newsletter
Podcast
Contributors
About
Donate
Analysis

A Timeline of the Anthropic-Pentagon Dispute

Justin Hendrix / Feb 25, 2026

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth speaks during a cabinet meeting at the White House, Thursday, Jan. 29, 2026, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Anthropic and the Pentagon are in an ongoing dispute over what Reuters describes as "usage restrictions for military purposes" — limits the AI company says are necessary. The company is concerned about the use of its technologies for applications such as autonomous weapons and mass surveillance.

Now, US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has given Anthropic cofounder and CEO Dario Amodei a deadline: relent by 5:01 p.m. on Friday, February 27, and allow unrestricted use of the company's AI models “for all legal purposes.”

Axios reports that at a Tuesday meeting, "Hegseth told Amodei he won't let any company dictate the terms under which the Pentagon makes operational decisions, or object to individual use cases."

On Wednesday, Axios reported that the Pentagon has taken the first step toward potentially designating Anthropic a supply chain risk, requesting assessments from defense contractors Boeing and Lockheed Martin about their “exposure” to Anthropic’s products.

The dispute raises a variety of political, legal, policy and ethical questions, and its outcome could set an important precedent for the relationship between AI firms and the US government. But it is not the first time Anthropic has run afoul of the White House; the company has taken a different view on AI safety regulation, including opposing a moratorium on state AI legislation.

In order to provide readers with a summary of what is known about the current dispute, the following timeline contains links to news reports and other useful materials. This timeline will be updated and additional resources added to it as events unfold.

Authors

Justin Hendrix
Justin Hendrix is CEO and Editor of Tech Policy Press, a nonprofit media venture concerned with the intersection of technology and democracy. Previously, he was Executive Director of NYC Media Lab. He spent over a decade at The Economist in roles including Vice President of Business Development & In...

Related

Perspective
The Good, Bad and Really Weird AI Provisions in the Annual US Defense Policy BillDecember 15, 2025
Perspective
Lethal Autonomous Weapons and the 'Right for Machine Hesitation'July 28, 2025
Perspective
The Tech Arms Race is Reshaping Our Lives — and Threatening DemocracyOctober 22, 2025
Perspective
Booming Military Spending on AI is a Windfall for Tech—and a Blow to DemocracyJune 9, 2025
Military AI: Lessons from UkraineMarch 20, 2025
Perspective
China's Military Demonstrates Investments in Digital FirepowerSeptember 10, 2025
When Algorithms Decide Who is a Target: IDF's use of AI in GazaMay 13, 2024
When Data Bodies Become Targets: New Risks in a Networked WorldNovember 4, 2024
AI in Warfare is a Slippery SlopeMarch 5, 2024

Topics