AI and the End of Territorial Time

Perspective

Eli Lehrer /

Mar 23, 2026

Eli Lehrer is president and co-founder of the R Street Institute.

The arc of human technological progress can be described as a long campaign against the limits imposed by time. Paleolithic humans stole a few uncertain hours from the night with smoky fires. Gaslight stretched the evening further. Railroads and ocean navigation forced continents to agree on the hour. Electricity turned night into a simulacrum of day. These shifts matter because historians of deep structural change rarely begin with ideology or politics but look instead to daily rhythms. When societies reorganize how people mark and measure a day, deeper transformations follow. After the Black Death, English laborers began treating time itself as something that could be bought and sold. The Second Industrial Revolution demanded precision to the minute, disciplining life to factory clocks, school schedules, and centralized grids.

Now a global digital network infused with artificial intelligence may inaugurate another chapter—not by simply extending the day or demanding finer synchronization, but by altering the relationship between time and geography that has structured human life. Territorial time is losing authority as time zones matter less for participation: Even before the pandemic, one major study of an international firm showed that over 40 percent of meetings took place outside of at least one person’s normal business hours. Responsiveness drifts toward the instantaneous, even when interaction is asynchronous. And physical presence, though far less necessary for coordination, may be reemerging as a signal of authenticity. Together, these developments suggest the outlines of a new temporal order.

When railroads and governments standardized time zones in the nineteenth century, they did more than coordinate trains. They ordered daily life. Television programs were advertised separately for Eastern and Pacific audiences. Shops opened and closed according to territorial clocks. Long-distance communication was costly enough to discourage routine collaboration; in 1983—the last year of AT&T’s long-distance monopoly—an hour-long cross country call cost nearly $100 in today’s dollars, and an overseas call several hundred. Geography structured when and how people could participate.

That territorial discipline has weakened for decades. Long-distance telephone competition, and then the internet, drove communication costs toward zero, dissolving barriers that once reinforced time-zone boundaries. A significant share of the workforce now operates at least partly remotely, and for many knowledge workers the time zone in which they reside carries limited significance. Streaming services untether entertainment from broadcast schedules. E-commerce allows shopping, transportation, and ordering at nearly any hour.

Geography still matters. It remains easier to secure a ride at 3:00 p.m. than at 3:00 a.m., and many services reflect human fatigue and preference. But automation begins to erode even those constraints. Autonomous vehicles and robotic delivery systems operate without regard to circadian rhythm. As they spread, the concept of “off hours” weakens. The deeper shift may not be the disappearance of labor, but the disappearance of temporal scarcity tied to human working patterns. Time zones remain on maps, but access to the network, not the position of the sun, increasingly determines what one can do.

The weakening of territorial time predates AI, but the technology adds something subtler: a reordering of where time accumulates in the process of action.

For most of human history, physical coordination and execution were inseparable. Mammoth hunters gathered before they embarked on a hunt. Early industrialists negotiated face to face and then dispersed to build. Even after telegraphs and telephones eliminated the strict need for co-presence, decisions still required shared moments, and the physical artifacts of production like tools and dies could take months to prepare. Time was consumed in the act of making.

The early digital age improved efficiency but did not fundamentally disrupt this structure. Word processing and computer-aided design reduced costs, yet much of the gain was absorbed by refinement. Production still required time.

Recently, however, a more discontinuous shift has emerged in digital domains. The capacity to produce has begun to outstrip the capacity to decide. LLMs can generate serviceable code, text, graphics, websites, and data analysis in seconds. The binding question becomes less “Can this be built?” than “What should be built?” and “Under what conditions should the output be trusted?”

This dynamic is beginning to spill into parts of the physical economy. AI systems can already design apparel, estimate demand, commission limited production runs, and generate marketing materials within hours. As design and procurement accelerate, the production frontier moves closer to the moment of agreement.

None of this eliminates delay; it relocates it—and increasingly renders it asynchronous. Stakeholders weigh in at different hours. Negotiations unfold across time zones. Comments accumulate online. Approval stretches not because people must gather in one place, but because agreement becomes distributed and choices multiply. The real challenge in life and policy may be not to celebrate acceleration or reflexively impose delay, but to determine where friction is justified in a world where execution can be nearly instantaneous. As capability expands, feasibility becomes less binding than legitimacy. Increasingly, time is spent not in fabrication, but in asynchronous negotiation, permission, and trust. Execution compresses; authorization expands.

Yet the rise of asynchronous coordination does not eliminate synchronization altogether. It changes its role. When execution can occur without shared time and authorization unfolds across distributed channels, credible good faith becomes scarcer.

Digital communication increasingly lacks reliable signals of authorship and intention. Plausibly human-sounding text can be generated instantly. Voice and image can be synthesized convincingly. Extended exchanges no longer guarantee engagement with a particular human being rather than a system trained to simulate one. As synthetic plausibility improves, the evidentiary value of purely digital interaction diminishes sharply.

Under these conditions, significant synchronized physical time spent confirming authenticity rather than planning may migrate to the beginning of relationships and projects and may become a prerequisite for larger ventures. It may matter less where people meet than that they share embodied time at all and understand each others’ capacities. What was once necessary for coordination becomes necessary for trust.

This shift remains nascent. Yet as coordination disperses and execution accelerates, shared physical time may become an increasingly important threshold condition—not for production, but for believing that the person on the other side is real.

The ultimate significance of AI will not be measured in processing speed or productivity gains, but in whether it alters the structure of daily time. If territorial clocks continue to lose authority, if execution routinely outpaces deliberation, and if trust increasingly requires deliberate moments of shared physical time, then the world will enter a period in which time itself is reorganized—detached from geography, compressed in execution, expanded in authorization, and selectively resynchronized for credibility.

If these shifts remain partial, however, artificial intelligence may prove less a radical change in life than a continuation of trends already decades in motion. In the long arc of history, structural change announces itself when ordinary rhythms shift: when people work at different hours, wait for different reasons, and gather for different purposes. The question is not simply what AI can do, but whether it will change how—and when—people live.