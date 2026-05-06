AI Won’t Replace Human Creativity. It Will Unleash It.

Perspective

Eli Lehrer /

May 6, 2026

Eli Lehrer is president and co-founder of the R Street Institute.

A July 10, 2016 photo shows a woman figurine uncovered in Konya, Turkey. Scientists uncovered the rare stone figurine dating back 8,000 years at an archaeological dig at the Catalhoyuk site. (AP Photo/Jason Quinlan, File)

Between roughly 7500 and 5600 BCE, thousands of people lived at a settlement called Çatalhöyük in what is now Turkey. Although often described as an early city, it has little in common with urban places we know: there are no streets, no doors, no clear marketplaces, no public buildings, and only one location that seems to have had a religious use. Archaeologists continue to debate why these features are missing, but one particularly parsimonious explanation stands out: many, perhaps all of them, simply had not been invented.

The inhabitants of Çatalhöyük lacked neither intelligence nor creativity. They produced murals, developed trade networks, and domesticated animals. But they lived within a technological and cultural horizon that constrained what could be built and sustained. Some ideas may never have occurred to them; others may have been imaginable but unrealizable given the limits of materials, geography, institutions, or coordination.

That distinction—between imagining something and being able to bring it into the world—matters. Invention and creation are not singular acts but long, uneven processes. They depend not just on insight, but on tools, complementary technologies, and social structures. When those align, change can be transformative in ways that are difficult to foresee in advance.

The huge growth of generative artificial intelligence may represent one of those moments.

Until quite recently, creativity was widely treated as a uniquely human domain. Machines have done manual labor for centuries and have been able to calculate, store, and retrieve digital information for decades. But they did not create anything. That boundary has changed over the last few years. Today’s AI systems can generate images, write more-than-serviceable prose, compose music, and help brainstorm a wide range of domains. They may not be “creative” in the human sense—they lack volition, judgment, taste and lived experience—but they dramatically expand the space of possible outputs that a person can explore. And the quality of their outputs is increasingly approaching that of human professionals: a typical AI model can already create a wider range of decent quality creative outputs than any human ever could.

This has led some AI pessimists to conclude that human creativity is being displaced or destroyed. But that conclusion rests on a narrow view of what creativity involves. Producing artifacts is only part of the process. Equally important are selecting among possibilities, setting direction, and embedding ideas within human purposes and cultural contexts.

More importantly, much of human history suggests that the bottleneck in creativity has rarely been the generation of ideas. It has been the ability to execute them.

Consider how long it has taken for some ideas to become real. The ancient Romans understood basic principles of steam power but lacked the materials and economic incentives to develop useful steam engines. Leonardo da Vinci sketched designs for flying machines that were conceptually sound from an engineering standpoint but technically infeasible in his time. A digital music player and online music were patented in 1979, yet it required decades of advances in storage, processing, battery life, and miniaturization to become practical. Some common and very mundane innovations—rolling suitcases with retractable handles, widespread tamper-evident packaging, ciabatta bread—are less than 50 years old.

It is entirely plausible that someone in Çatalhöyük imagined something like a marketplace, meeting hall, or street. But imagination alone was not enough. The necessary organizational, cultural, and technological support may well have been missing. Or maybe there was simply no cultural desire for them.

This is where AI could prove transformative: by lowering the barriers between conception and realization.

AI systems already allow individuals with minimal technical training to build software, generate designs, and test ideas rapidly. As these systems integrate with advanced manufacturing, robotics, and new materials, the range of things that can be prototyped and produced from a simple description will expand dramatically. What once required teams, capital, and years of iteration may increasingly be within reach of individuals or small groups.

The implications are potentially enormous. The number of possible chemical compounds made from the 91 naturally occurring elements in the periodic table is for all intents and purposes infinite—far beyond what any human-led process could ever explore. AI can help navigate such vast possibility spaces, proposing candidates that humans can evaluate and refine. Similar dynamics apply in engineering, design, and even institutional innovation.

None of this eliminates the need for human judgment and creativity. If anything, it heightens it. As the number of possible ideas explodes, the central challenge shifts toward choosing well: identifying what is valuable, feasible, and worth pursuing within a given cultural and economic context.

Çatalhöyük reminds us that human creativity has always been bounded by tools, institutions, and coordination. If AI meaningfully expands those constraints, it will not make humans obsolete. It will change what it means to create by making it far easier to turn ideas into reality.