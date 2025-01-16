Analysis of Spanish-Language Disinformation in the 2024 US Election Suggests Dismissing Fact-Checkers Threatens Democracy

Laura Zommer,

On January 7, Meta founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced his company is “going to get rid of fact-checkers and replace them with community notes similar to X, starting in the US.” Zuckerberg claimed that “fact-checkers have just been too politically biased and have destroyed more trust than they've created.”

Zuckerberg’s statement was immediately fact-checked, most notably by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN), European Standard Fact-Checking Network (ESFCN), and LatamChequea network, among others. In an open letter signed by more than 125 fact-checking organizations from around the world, the IFCN called Zuckerberg’s comments “false.” (Two of us represent organizations that signed the letter.) Questioning his motivations and the specifics of his claims, the IFCN concluded that “the decision to end Meta’s third-party fact-checking program is a step backward for those who want to see an internet that prioritizes accurate and trustworthy information.”

That observation is born out by the results of a report we released today titled “Platform Response to Disinformation during the US Election 2024.” The report contains the results of an analysis of the responses of very large online platforms to debunked disinformation in Spanish during the 2024 US Election.

What we found

As in prior elections, in 2024, Spanish-speaking communities were again the specific targets of electoral disinformation efforts. Importantly, Hispanic Americans are more likely than Black or White Americans to favor social media as a source of news, according to the Pew Research Center, and social media serves as an important channel for disinformation campaigns targeting them.

These communities have not only been targets of disinformation campaigns but have also been at the center of disinformation narratives spreading in the US. In the 2024 electoral cycle, hoaxes falsely linked Hispanic communities to crimes, pushed disinformation on migration policies and statuses, and claimed that undocumented migrants were arriving to register and vote, committing fraud. Recurrent narratives and hoaxes also targeted the main candidates in this election. 49% of the disinformation contained in the posts evaluated in this investigation targeted the main presidential candidates, Republican Donald Trump and Democrat Kamala Harris, and their vice presidential running mates.

In order to better understand how big tech firms addressed such disinformation, we evaluated how five of the biggest online platforms (Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, X, and YouTube) responded to disinformation content aimed at Latino audiences. For that purpose, we analyzed the disinformation content debunked by IFCN-certified US-based fact-checkers in Spanish during the four months ahead of the elections, including Election Day (from July 14 to November 5, 2024).

More than half of the disinformation debunked did not receive any visible action. In total, 45% of posts containing disinformation received visible actions from the platforms; however, the reaction rates and specific content moderation decisions varied throughout the platforms. Facebook is the platform showing the highest proportion of visible actions (74%).

Instagram ranks second, accounting for 59% of observable action, of which 95% constituted debunk labels, the highest percentage among all platforms.

TikTok's proportion of visible actions (32%) surpassed that of X and YouTube. TikTok is the platform that most frequently removed content (79% of its actions). X and YouTube are the platforms with the lower percentage of disinformation content with visible actions, 24% on X and 19% on YouTube.

Community Notes represent 46% of actions on X while contributing to only 12% of the identified disinformation content. Among the 20 most viral posts or videos that received no action, 19 were hosted on X, each of them accumulating over 6.5 million views.

Overall, platforms responded similarly to disinformation content posted in Spanish and in English. However, Facebook posts in Spanish had visible actions 79.7% of the time vs. 45.8% for posts in English), while X took more visible actions on English-written content (28.3%) than in Spanish (15.2%).

Disinformation targeting candidates was the most prominent from the posts strictly related to the most analyzed topic, ‘Elections,’ while ‘Migration’ was the second topic, accounting for 19% of the disinformation in the sample.

Meta’s retreat from fact-checking will likely have significant implications in election periods

Contrary to what was expected, across all of the platforms we studied, disinformation in Spanish received on average 19.7% more visible actions across platforms than in English. The database gathered posts written in both Spanish and English with claims relevant to the Latino community that were previously debunked in Spanish by US-based fact-checkers. However, this figure is heavily influenced by the high number of actions on Spanish-language content on Facebook (33.85% more than those in English on the platform).

These results seem to indicate the relative success of Meta’s efforts to take action on false claims in Spanish that were flagged by fact-checkers in comparison with the other services. The company’s decision to move to a “community notes”-style approach will likely result in far more disinformation going unaddressed, at least according to our observations in 2024.

It is also notable that all platforms performed slightly worse than in a similar study conducted on data collected during last year’s European Union parliamentary elections. In comparison, the US election disinformation analyzed received 12% less visible actions than disinformation around the June 2024 EU elections. It is possible that the mere existence of the Digital Services Act and the active scrutiny of regulators produced this disparate result.

Ultimately, Meta’s decision to abandon independent fact-checking could not come at a more precarious moment. Our analysis shows the enduring prevalence and perniciousness of disinformation targeting Latino communities. While hardly perfect, Meta’s platforms previously demonstrated a capacity to address such content–a capacity it should build, not dissolve. Without robust, proactive intervention by fact-checkers combined with other content moderation tools and systems, the integrity of information–in particular for vulnerable communities–remains at risk.

Análisis de la desinformación en español durante las elecciones de EE. UU. de 2024 sugiere que descartar a los fact-checkers amenaza la democracia

El 7 de enero de 2025, el fundador y CEO de Meta, Mark Zuckerberg, anunció que su empresa “va a eliminar a los fact-checkers y reemplazarlos con Notas de la comunidad similares a X, comenzando en EE. UU.”. Zuckerberg afirmó que “los fact-checkers han sido demasiado parciales políticamente y han destruido más confianza de la que han creado”.

La declaración de Zuckerberg fue verificada de inmediato, especialmente por la International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN), la European Standard Fact-Checking Network (ESFCN), y la red LatamChequea, entre otras. En una carta abierta firmada por más de 125 organizaciones de fact-checking de todo el mundo, la IFCN calificó los comentarios de Zuckerberg como “falsos”. (Dos de nosotros representamos organizaciones que firmaron la carta). Cuestionando sus motivaciones y los detalles de sus afirmaciones, la IFCN concluyó que “la decisión de terminar con el programa de fact-checking de terceros de Meta es un retroceso para quienes desean ver una internet que priorice la información precisa y confiable”.

Esa observación se confirma con los resultados de un informe publicado hoy titulado “Respuesta de las plataformas a la desinformación durante las elecciones de EE. UU. 2024”. El informe contiene los resultados de un análisis sobre las respuestas de las grandes plataformas en línea a la desinformación desmentida en español durante las elecciones de Estados Unidos de 2024.

Lo que encontramos

Como en elecciones anteriores, en 2024, las comunidades hispanohablantes fueron nuevamente objetivos específicos de esfuerzos de desinformación electoral. Según el Pew Research Center, los hispanos en EE. UU. son más propensos que los afroamericanos o los blancos a preferir las redes sociales como fuente de noticias, lo que las convierte en un canal importante para las campañas de desinformación.

Estas comunidades no solo han sido objetivos de campañas de desinformación, sino que también han estado en el centro de narrativas falsas que se difunden en EE. UU. Durante el ciclo electoral de 2024, circularon engaños que vinculaban falsamente a las comunidades hispanas con delitos, difundían desinformación sobre políticas migratorias y estatus migratorio, y afirmaban que migrantes indocumentados llegaban para registrarse y votar, cometiendo fraude. Narrativas desinformantes y engaños recurrentes también apuntaron a los principales candidatos en esta elección. El 49% de la desinformación analizada en esta investigación se dirigió a los principales candidatos presidenciales: el republicano, Donald Trump, y la demócrata, Kamala Harris, y sus compañeros de fórmula.

Para comprender mejor cómo las grandes tecnológicas enfrentaron esta desinformación, evaluamos cómo cinco de las mayores redes sociales (Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, X y YouTube) respondieron al contenido desinformante dirigido a audiencias latinas. Para ello, analizamos el contenido desmentido por fact-checkers certificados por IFCN en EE. UU. en español durante los cuatro meses previos a las elecciones, incluyendo el Día de la Elección (del 14 de julio al 5 de noviembre de 2024).

Más de la mitad de la desinformación desmentida no recibió ninguna acción visible. En total, el 45% de las publicaciones con desinformación recibieron acciones visibles por parte de las plataformas; sin embargo, las tasas de reacción y las decisiones específicas de moderación de contenido variaron entre plataformas. Facebook mostró la mayor proporción de acciones visibles (74%).

En total, el 45% de las publicaciones con desinformación recibieron acciones visibles por parte de las plataformas; sin embargo, las tasas de reacción y las decisiones específicas de moderación de contenido variaron entre plataformas. Facebook mostró la mayor proporción de acciones visibles (74%). Instagram ocupó el segundo lugar con un 59% de acciones observables, de las cuales el 95% fueron etiquetas de desmentido, el porcentaje más alto entre todas las plataformas.

La proporción de acciones visibles de TikTok (32%) superó a la de X y YouTube. TikTok fue la plataforma que más contenido eliminó (79% de sus acciones). X y YouTube fueron las plataformas con menor porcentaje de contenido desinformante con acciones visibles, 24% en X y 19% en YouTube.

Las Notas de la comunidad (Community Notes) representan el 46% de las acciones en X, pero sólo contribuyeron al 12% del contenido desinformante identificado. De las 20 publicaciones o videos más virales que no recibieron acción, 19 estaban en X, acumulando cada uno más de 6.5 millones de vistas.

En general, las plataformas respondieron de manera similar al contenido de desinformación publicado en español e inglés. Sin embargo, las publicaciones en español en Facebook tuvieron acciones visibles el 79,7 % de las veces, frente al 45,8 % de las publicaciones en inglés, mientras que X tomó más acciones visibles sobre contenido en inglés (28,3 %) que en español (15,2 %).

La desinformación dirigida a los candidatos fue la más destacada en los temas analizados relacionados con ‘Elecciones’, mientras que ‘Migración’ fue el segundo tema, representando el 19% de la desinformación en la muestra.

El retroceso de Meta en fact-checking tendrá importantes implicaciones en períodos electorales

Contrario a lo esperado, en todas las plataformas estudiadas, la desinformación en español recibió en promedio un 19.7% más de acciones visibles que en inglés. La base de datos recopiló publicaciones escritas tanto en español como en inglés con afirmaciones relevantes para la comunidad latina que previamente habían sido desmentidas en español por fact-checkers en Estados Unidos. Sin embargo, este dato está influenciado por la alta cantidad de acciones sobre contenido en español en Facebook (33.85% más que en inglés).

También es notable que todas las plataformas tuvieron un desempeño ligeramente peor que en un estudio similar realizado con datos recopilados durante las elecciones parlamentarias de la Unión Europea del año pasado. En comparación, la desinformación electoral en EE.UU. analizada recibió un 12% menos de acciones visibles que la desinformación en torno a las elecciones de la UE de junio de 2024. Es posible que la mera existencia de la Ley de Servicios Digitales (´Digital Services Act´) y el escrutinio activo de los reguladores hayan producido este resultado dispar.

Finalmente, la decisión de Meta de abandonar el fact-checking llega en un momento crítico. Nuestro análisis muestra la prevalencia y peligrosidad persistente de la desinformación que afecta a las comunidades latinas. Si bien no es perfecta, las plataformas de Meta demostraron previamente una capacidad para abordar dicho contenido, una capacidad que debería construir y no disolver. Sin una intervención rigurosa y proactiva por parte de los fact-checkers independientes, combinada con otras herramientas y sistemas de moderación de contenido, la integridad de la información para comunidades vulnerables sigue estando en riesgo.

Lee el informe en Español o en Inglés.