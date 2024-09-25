Assessing Platform Preparedness for the 2024 US Election

Justin Hendrix /

Sep 25, 2024

Audio of this conversation is available via your favorite podcast service.

The Institute for Strategic Dialogue (ISD) recently assessed social media platforms’ policies, public commitments, and product interventions related to election integrity across six major issue areas: platform integrity, violent extremism and hate speech, internal and external resourcing, transparency, political advertising, and state-affiliated media. ISD's assessment included Snap, Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, YouTube, and X.

I spoke to two of the report's authors: ISD's Director of Technology & Society, Isabelle Frances-Wright, and its Senior US digital Policy Manager, Ellen Jacobs.

A transcript is forthcoming.