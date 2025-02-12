Cristiano Lima-Strong Joins Tech Policy Press as Associate Editor

Justin Hendrix /

Cristiano Lima-Strong.

Tech Policy Press is pleased to announce that Cristiano Lima-Strong will join as Associate Editor, a full-time position on the masthead. In this role, he will help to shape our editorial priorities, develop our network of contributors, and bring his incisive reporting and analysis on critical tech policy debates and topics. Based in Washington, DC, he joins a growing international team of editors and reporting fellows exploring how tech is challenging and reshaping democracies and governance globally.

Lima-Strong joins Tech Policy Press from the Washington Post, where he authors the Tech Brief newsletter. He was previously a technology reporter, breaking news reporter and senior web producer for Politico, and is the former author of Morning Tech. His reporting has focused on federal and state debates around competition online, data privacy, content moderation and emerging technologies. His past stops include freelancing for Al Jazeera English and interning for NPR affiliate WHYY.

Lima-Strong, the son of two scientific writers and a native of Rio de Janeiro, grew up in New York, Florida, and Georgia and earned master’s and bachelor’s degrees in political science at Lehigh University in Pennsylvania.

“I’m thrilled to join Tech Policy Press to help expand its news reporting and analysis on this critical topic,” said Lima-Strong. “The work of nonprofit media organizations like this has never been more crucial.”

Earlier this year, Tech Policy Press also announced the addition of Associate Editor Ramsha Jahangir and three additional Contributing Editors, Dean Jackson, Amber Sinha, and Mark Scott. The team is complemented by a cohort of nine reporting fellows based in Brazil, the UK, Spain, the US, and India.