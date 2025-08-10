Daniel Solove on Privacy, Technology, and the Rule of Law

Podcast

Justin Hendrix /

Aug 10, 2025

Audio of this conversation is available via your favorite podcast service.

Daniel J. Solove is the Eugene L. and Barbara A. Bernard Professor of Intellectual Property and Technology Law at the George Washington University Law School. The project of his latest book, On Privacy and Technology, is to synthesize twenty five years of thinking about privacy into a “succinct and accessible” volume and to help the reader understand “the relationship between law, technology, and privacy” in rapidly changing world. I spoke to him about the book and how recent events in the United States relate to his areas of concern.

A transcript is forthcoming.