Data Workers, In Their Own Voices

Data Workers, In Their Own VoicesRebecca Rand, Justin Hendrix / Jul 28, 2024
Audio of this conversation is available via your favorite podcast service.
The Distributed AI Research Institute, or DAIR—which seeks to conduct community-rooted AI research that is independent from the technology industry—has launched a new project called the Data Workers' Inquiry to invite data workers to create their own research and recount their experiences. The project is supported by DAIR, the Weizenbaum Institute, and TU Berlin. For this episode, journalist and audio producer Rebecca Rand parsed some of the ideas and experiences discussed at a virtual launch event for the inquiry that took place earlier this month.
A transcript of this episode is forthcoming.
Rebecca Rand
Rebecca Rand is a journalist and audio producer. She received her Master's degree from CUNY's Craig Newmark Graduate School of Journalism in June 2024. In the summer of 2023, she was an audio and reporting intern at Tech Policy Press.
Justin Hendrix
Justin Hendrix is CEO and Editor of Tech Policy Press, a new nonprofit media venture concerned with the intersection of technology and democracy.