Home

Policy Tracker
Newsletter
Podcast
Contributors
About
Donate

DeepSeek Prompts a Rethink

Justin Hendrix / Jan 28, 2025

Audio of this conversation is available via your favorite podcast service.

If Chinese AI startup DeepSeek’s efficiency and performance achievements stand up to scrutiny, it could have big implications for the AI race. It could call into question the strategic approach that the biggest US firms appear to be taking and the wisdom of the current American policy approach to AI.

To discuss these issues, I spoke to Karen Hao, a reporter who covers AI. In recent years, she's reported on China and tech for the Wall Street Journal, written about AI for The Atlantic, and run a program for the Pulitzer Center to teach other journalists how to report on AI. Hao has a book about OpenAI, the AI industry, and its global impacts that will be released later this year.

A transcript of this conversation is forthcoming.

Authors

Justin Hendrix
Justin Hendrix is CEO and Editor of Tech Policy Press, a nonprofit media venture concerned with the intersection of technology and democracy. Previously, he was Executive Director of NYC Media Lab. He spent over a decade at The Economist in roles including Vice President, Business Development & Inno...

Related

From Competition to Cooperation: Can US-China Engagement Overcome Geopolitical Barriers in AI Governance?
Can China Build Advanced AI Without Advanced Chips?
How China Regulates Tech
Evaluating Trump's First Moves on Tech
Navigating Trump's AI Strategy: A Roadmap for International AI Safety Institutes
The AI Dangers of a Second Trump Presidency

Topics