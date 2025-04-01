Digital Public Infrastructure is the New Global Tech Bet—But Everyone’s Betting on Something Different

David Eaves,

Beatriz Vasconcellos /

Apr 1, 2025

Microsoft founder turned philanthropist Bill Gates meets with India Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi on March 18, 2025. Source

Governments are betting big on digital public infrastructure (DPI). Whether it’s identity, payments, data exchange, or other shared functions essential for the functioning of the state and society, software is the new infrastructure. While this view is gaining traction, there is surprising divergence on why. DPI came to prominence as a path to economic development. More recently, it has been discussed as a tool to fight Big Tech. The reality is even more complex: the DPI approach does not serve a single purpose. In conversations with senior officials and policymakers around the world, we’ve identified at least five distinct visions driving adoption. Understanding a country’s goals can help unpack its position and reveal the tradeoffs it’s willing to make.

The term DPI was popularized during India’s G20 presidency, though the concept had been implemented for decades. India framed DPI as a tool for achieving development goals, a message echoed by the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) report outlining DPI use cases for the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals, launched as a G20 product. That framing helped rally development actors, including the World Bank's ID4D program, and philanthropic funders for DPI projects, including Co-Develop and the Gates Foundation.

But India’s DPI story was never just about development. Aadhaar, India’s digital ID, was also built to reduce leakages in welfare spending. As its architects explain, the government feared a substantial portion of welfare benefits was being lost to fraud and corruption. An identity system that would uniquely identify individuals was paramount to prevent fraud and improve the targeting of social benefits. Fiscal efficiency—not just development—was a driving force.

And India isn’t alone. Across countries and regions, DPI investments are driven by different—and sometimes conflicting—policy goals. In mapping DPI in 210 countries and interviewing policymakers for case studies and academic research, we’ve identified five distinct objectives shaping the DPI agenda.

The Five Different Drivers and Tradeoffs for DPI Investment and Deployment

Depending on national priorities, DPI can serve radically different purposes. In our experience documenting and analyzing international cases, we identify at least five core motivations driving DPI adoption:

What are the implications of the different drivers?

These five objectives aren’t mutually exclusive, and many DPI efforts reflect several goals. As previously mentioned, Aadhaar had multiple drivers, as did Brazil's PIX. Interviews we conducted have made it clear that while competition in the payments market was a goal, Brazil's Central Bank’s primary motivation was fiscal efficiency, specifically, reducing reliance on paper-based transactions. Our list of five is not exhaustive—they're the most commonly observed patterns. Other drivers—such as environmental sustainability or national security—may become more prominent over time.

But DPI can’t optimize for everything at once. Policymakers must recognize that different goals come with trade-offs—and sometimes those goals can pull in opposite directions. Prioritizing sovereignty, for instance, often requires significant public investment. Focusing on efficiency, on the other hand, may lead governments to outsource core infrastructure—raising concerns about over-reliance on private actors, or neglecting values like inclusion, transparency, or public control.

But the biggest risk is assuming that DPI systems are “neutral.” Like any form of infrastructure, they are embedded with political and administrative choices—even when those choices are implicit or imported. Outcomes don’t flow automatically from technical design. They depend on how DPI is governed, which use cases are prioritized, and what policy frameworks surround it.

If governments fail to state clear intentions, they risk public backlash. When the Jamaican government did not outline a clear purpose or use case for its digital ID the public was left to speculate about its 'true' purpose—undermining trust in the project. Worse, when DPI is framed in purely technical or neutral terms, it creates space for capture by existing power structures. For example, some technology companies are starting to position themselves as DPI enablers and supporting global DPI events. While private-sector cooperation is likely needed and welcome, governments must be clear-eyed about who stands to gain and under what terms. Without that clarity, the DPI agenda risks becoming an empty vessel—defined not by national priorities but by whoever fills the void first.

Finally, as governments seek to partner, re-use and create standards around DPI, they must understand the goals and motivations of other countries. Just because countries use similar language doesn’t mean they share the same goals. This isn’t to say that countries seeking to adopt DPI for different reasons can’t cooperate, but misunderstandings will be reduced and opportunities to collaborate will be enhanced if everyone has a clear understanding of what other countries are seeking to achieve.

In short

DPI’s ability to serve many purposes is both its greatest strength—and its most significant vulnerability. If governments don’t clearly define what they want DPI to achieve, they risk wasting public resources, importing policy objectives by default, or failing to build the governance structures needed for success.

If some still see DPI as an Indian or Global Majority–only agenda, South Africa’s G20 presidency in 2025 offers a rare opportunity to shift the conversation. Not by enforcing a single global model, but by making space for a deeper recognition: DPI’s goals are political choices. The agenda can serve every country—but only if it’s owned, debated, and governed with intent.