Gary Marcus Wants to Tame Silicon Valley

Justin Hendrix / Sep 22, 2024

Audio of this conversation is available via your favorite podcast service.

In this new book, the cognitive scientist, entrepreneur, and author Gary Marcus writes that the companies developing artificial intelligence systems want the citizens of democracies “to absorb all the negative externalities that might arise from their products, “such as the damage to democracy from Generative AI–produced misinformation, or cybercrime and kidnapping schemes using deepfaked voice clones—without them paying a nickel.” And, he says, we need to fight back. The book is called Taming Silicon Valley: How We Can Ensure That AI Works for Us, published by MIT Technology Press on September 17, 2024. I caught up with him just before the publication date.

A transcript of the conversation is forthcoming.

Justin Hendrix
Justin Hendrix is CEO and Editor of Tech Policy Press, a new nonprofit media venture concerned with the intersection of technology and democracy.

