Google Online Advertising Antitrust Trial Kicks Off In Court

Justin Hendrix /

Sep 9, 2024

Audio of this conversation is available via your favorite podcast service.

It's Monday, September 9th. Today Judge Leonie Brinkema of the US District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia is presiding over the start of a trial in which the United States Department of Justice accuses Google of violating antitrust law, abusing its power in the market for online advertising. Google contests the allegations against it.

To get a bit more detail on what to expect, I spoke to two individuals covering the case closely who take a critical view of Google, the government’s allegations about its power in the online advertising market, and the company’s effect on journalism and the overall media and information ecosystem:

, director of policy at Check My Ads, which is running a comprehensive tracker on the case; and Karina Montoya, a senior reporter and policy analyst at the Center for Journalism and Liberty, a program of the Open Markets Institute, who has covered the case extensively for Tech Policy Press.

