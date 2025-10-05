Home

Governing Babel: John Wihbey on Platforms, Power, and the Future of Free Expression

Justin Hendrix / Oct 5, 2025

Audio of this conversation is available via your favorite podcast service.

Drawn from the biblical story in the book of Genesis, “Babel” has come to stand for the challenge of communication across linguistic, cultural, and ideological divides—the confusion and fragmentation that arise when we no longer share a common tongue or understanding.

Today’s guest John Wihbey, an associate professor of media Innovation at Northeastern University and the author of a new book titled Governing Babel: The Debate Over Social Media Platforms and Free Speech—And What Comes Next that tries to find an answer to how we can create the space to imagine a different information environment that promotes democracy and consensus rather than division and violence. The book is out October 7 from MIT Press.

Governing Babel: The Debate over Social Media Platforms and Free Speech—and What Comes Next, by John P. Wihbey. MIT Press, October 2025.

A transcript is forthcoming.

Justin Hendrix
Justin Hendrix is CEO and Editor of Tech Policy Press, a nonprofit media venture concerned with the intersection of technology and democracy. Previously, he was Executive Director of NYC Media Lab. He spent over a decade at The Economist in roles including Vice President of Business Development & In...

