Governing Babel: John Wihbey on Platforms, Power, and the Future of Free Expression

Justin Hendrix /

Oct 5, 2025

Drawn from the biblical story in the book of Genesis, “Babel” has come to stand for the challenge of communication across linguistic, cultural, and ideological divides—the confusion and fragmentation that arise when we no longer share a common tongue or understanding.

Today’s guest John Wihbey, an associate professor of media Innovation at Northeastern University and the author of a new book titled Governing Babel: The Debate Over Social Media Platforms and Free Speech—And What Comes Next that tries to find an answer to how we can create the space to imagine a different information environment that promotes democracy and consensus rather than division and violence. The book is out October 7 from MIT Press.

Governing Babel: The Debate over Social Media Platforms and Free Speech—and What Comes Next, by John P. Wihbey. MIT Press, October 2025.

