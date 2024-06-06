How Are Political Campaigners in the US Using Generative AI?

Justin Hendrix /

Jun 6, 2024

The guests in this episode are authors of a new study titled Political Machines: Understanding the Role of AI in the U.S. 2024 Elections and Beyond. The study is based on interviews with a variety of individuals who are currently grappling with how generative AI tools and systems will change the way the work.

In a series of field interviews, the authors spoke with three vendors of political generative AI tools, a political candidate, a legal expert, a technology expert, an extremism expert, a digital organizer, a trust and safety industry professional, four Republican campaign consultants, and eight Democratic campaign consultants. Joining me to discuss the results are:

Dean Jackson, the principal at Public Circle LLC and a reporting fellow with Tech Policy Press;

Zelly Martin, a PhD candidate at the University of Texas at Austin and a senior research fellow at the Propaganda Research Lab at the Center for Media Engagement; and

, a PhD candidate at the University of Texas at Austin and a senior research fellow at the Propaganda Research Lab at the Center for Media Engagement; and Inga Trauthig, head of research at the Propaganda Research Lab at the Center for Media Engagement at the University of Texas at Austin.

