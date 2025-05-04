How Venture Capital Warps the World

Podcast

Justin Hendrix /

May 4, 2025

Audio of this conversation is available via your favorite podcast service.

Catherine Bracy is a civic technologist and community organizer whose work focuses on the intersection of technology and political and economic inequality. Justin Hendrix spoke with her about her new book, World Eaters: How Venture Capital is Cannibalizing the Economy. In it, she suggests how the venture capital industry must be reformed to deliver true innovation that advances society rather than merely outsized returns for an increasingly monolithic set of investors.

A transcript is forthcoming.