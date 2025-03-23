Home

Is an Anti-Fascist Approach to Artificial Intelligence Possible?

Justin Hendrix / Mar 23, 2025

Audio of this conversation is available via your favorite podcast service.

What is necessary to develop a future that is less hospitable to authoritarianism and, indeed, to fascism? How do we build collective power against authoritarian forms of corporate and state power? Is an alternative form of computing possible? Dan McQuillan is the author of Resisting AI: An Anti-fascist Approach to Artificial Intelligence, published in 2022 by Bristol University Press.

A transcript of this discussion is forthcoming.

Justin Hendrix
Justin Hendrix is CEO and Editor of Tech Policy Press, a nonprofit media venture concerned with the intersection of technology and democracy. Previously, he was Executive Director of NYC Media Lab.

Topics