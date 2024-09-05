Kamala Harris’ Views On Tech Policy, As Told By Her Senate Record

Gabby Miller /

The release of the Democratic Party’s official policy platform has sparked a flurry of attempts to read between its lines, looking for even the smallest hints of what a White House led by a President Kamala Harris might look like. The 92-page document, however, was finalized before then-candidate President Joe Biden stepped aside and reads more like a list of policy accomplishments for the Biden-Harris administration and the Democrats’ plans to build on them. While a Harris presidency promises continuity for many of these existing policies, she is not Biden, and would bring her own distinct policy agenda and record to the role.

In order to better understand that record, Tech Policy Press has compiled a list of all the tech-related Senate bills and joint resolutions that Harris either introduced or cosponsored during her time as a US senator from 2017-2021. This list provides some insight into what issues Harris supported and, in specific instances, issues she might prioritize as part of her potential administration. Out of the 53 bills and joint resolutions on our list, former Sen. Harris introduced eight. These include:

Digital Service Act of 2019 (S.848)

ENOUGH Act (S.2162)

Improving Pandemic Preparedness and Response Through Diplomacy Act (S.4118)

Mental Health Telemedicine Expansion Act (S.3797)

Quantum Computing Research Act of 2018 (S.2998)

S.Res.209 - A resolution commemorating the 40th Anniversary of the Silicon Valley Leadership Group.

SHIELD Act of 2019 (S.2111)

21st Century STEM for Girls and Underrepresented Minorities Act (S.1299)

Below is the full list of Senate bills. If you think we have missed any, please reach out at contributions@techpolicy.press. The methodology for our search can be found at the end of this article.

Artificial Intelligence

AI in Government Act of 2018 (S.3502)

Introduced: 9/26/18

Sponsor: Sen. Schatz, Brian (D-HI)

Cosponsors: 3 (Sen. Harris an original cosponsor)

Status: Introduced

About: ​​This bill would establish the Emerging Technology Policy Lab within the General Services Administration (GSA) to advise and promote the efforts of the federal government in ensuring that the use of emerging technologies by the government, including artificial intelligence, is in the best interest of the public; and improve cohesion and competency in federal agency rule making and the use of emerging technologies.

AI in Government Act of 2019 (S.1363)

Introduced: 5/8/19

Sponsor: Sen. Schatz, Brian (D-HI)

Cosponsors: 5 (Sen. Harris an original cosponsor)

Status: Placed on Senate Legislative Calendar No. 456, never taken up for a vote.

About: ​​This bill would create the AI Center of Excellence within the General Services Administration (GSA) to promote the efforts of the federal government in developing innovative uses of and acquiring artificial intelligence (AI) technologies, improve cohesion and competency in the adoption and use of AI within the federal government, and undertake such activities for the purposes of benefiting the public and enhancing the productivity and efficiency of federal government operations.

Broadband

Save the Internet Act of 2019 (S.682)

Introduced: 3/16/19

Sponsor: Sen. Ed Markey (D-MA)

Cosponsors: 45 (Sen. Harris an original cosponsor)

Status: Introduced

About: This bill would update the regulatory framework for broadband access. Specifically, it would repeal a 2017 order by the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) that classified broadband internet access service as an information service, therefore placing it under Federal Trade Commission (FTC) authority, expand the public transparency rules, and preempt local and state laws that conflict with the regulatory framework.

Digital Equity Act of 2019 (S.1167)

Introduced: 4/11/19

Sponsor: Sen. Patty Murray (D-WA)

Cosponsors: 17

Status: Introduced

About: This bill would require the National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA) to establish grant programs for promoting digital equity, supporting digital inclusion activities, and building capacity for state-led efforts to increase adoption of broadband by their residents.

Broadband DATA Act (S.1822)

Introduced: 6/12/19

Sponsor: Sen. Roger Wicker (R-MS)

Cosponsors: 69

Status: Became law on 3/23/20

About: The Broadband Deployment Accuracy and Technological Availability Act, or the Broadband DATA Act, is a bill that would require the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) to change the way broadband data is collected, verified, and reported.

Promoting Access to Broadband Act of 2019 (S.2545)

Introduced: 9/25/19

Sponsor: Sen. Dick Durbin (D-IL)

Cosponsors: 7 (Sen. Harris an original cosponsor)

Status: Introduced

About: This bill would require the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) to establish a grant program to provide states with resources to inform their residents who are Medicaid enrollees or Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program participants about the FCC's Lifeline program, which is designed to reduce the cost of communications services for low-income consumers.

Don’t Break Up the T-Band Act of 2019 (S.2748)

Introduced: 10/30/19

Sponsor: Sen. Ed Markey (D-MA)

Cosponsors: 11

Status: Introduced

About: This bill would repeal the requirement for the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) to reallocate and auction the 470-512 MHz band (referred to as the "T-Band spectrum"), which is a frequency range currently utilized by public-safety entities in certain urban areas.

Emergency Broadband Connections Act of 2020 (S.4095)

Introduced: 6/29/20

Sponsor: Sen. Ron Wyden (D-OR)

Cosponsors: 28 (Sen. Harris an original cosponsor)

Status: Introduced

About: ​​This bill would establish an emergency broadband benefit for certain households during the COVID-19 emergency period, and modify the Lifeline program of the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), which reduces the cost of communications services for low-income consumers.

Accessible, Affordable Internet for All Act (S.4131)

Introduced: 7/1/20

Sponsor: Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN)

Cosponsors: 8 (Sen. Harris an original cosponsor)

Status: Introduced

About: This bill would establish measures related to expanding broadband infrastructure and access in unserved and underserved communities.

Cybersecurity

No Funds for Cyber Coordination with Russia Act of 2017 (S.1544)

Introduced: 7/12/17

Sponsor: Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN)

Cosponsors: 15 (Sen. Harris an original cosponsor)

Status: Introduced

About: ​​This bill would prohibit federal funds from being used to establish a cyber security unit in cooperation with the government of the Russian Federation after Russian interference in the 2016 elections.

Hack the Department of Homeland Security Act of 2018 (S.1281)

Introduced: 9/13/18

Sponsor: Sen. Margaret Hassan (D-NH)

Cosponsors: 4 (Sen. Harris an original cosponsor)

Status: Passed Senate on 4/17/18, died in the House

About: ​​This bill would direct the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) to establish, within the Office of the Chief Information Officer, a bug bounty pilot program to minimize vulnerabilities to DHS Internet-facing information technology.

Public-Private Cybersecurity Cooperation Act (S.3707)

Introduced: 12/5/18

Sponsor: Sen. Rob Portman (R-OH)

Cosponsors: 2

Status: Introduced

About: ​​This bill would direct the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) to establish a policy applicable to individuals and entities that reports security vulnerabilities on DHS public websites, develop a process for mitigation or remediation of security vulnerabilities that are reported, consult with specified federal departments and nongovernmental security researchers in developing the policy, and submit the policy and the remediation process to Congress.

Data Privacy

Consumer Privacy Protection Act of 2017 (S.2124)

Introduced: 11/14/17

Sponsor: Sen. Patrick Leahy (D-VT)

Cosponsors: 7 (Sen. Harris an original cosponsor)

Status: Introduced

About: ​​This bill would amend the federal criminal code to make it a crime to intentionally and willfully conceal knowledge of a security breach that results in economic harm of at least $1,000 to any individual and also authorizes the Department of Justice (DOJ) to file a civil action. It also requires certain commercial entities to implement a comprehensive consumer privacy and data security program, among other requirements.

College Transparency Act (S.800)

Introduced: 3/14/19

Sponsor: Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-LA)

Cosponsors: 36

Status: Introduced

About: ​​This bill would require the National Center for Education Statistics to establish a secure and privacy-protected data system that contains information about postsecondary students.

Public Health Emergency Privacy Act (S.3749)

Introduced: 5/14/20

Sponsor: Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-CT)

Cosponsors: 12

Status: Introduced

About: ​​This bill would impose requirements on covered organizations concerning the privacy, confidentiality, and security of COVID-19 emergency health data, which is data that is linked to an individual or device, such as test results. Covered organizations include those that collect, use, or disclose such data electronically or that develop or operate websites or applications for contact tracing and other COVID-19 response activities.

Elections

Voter Empowerment Act of 2017 (S.1437)

Introduced: 6/26/17

Sponsor: Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY)

Cosponsors: 16

Status: Introduced

About: ​​This Act would merge the Voter Registration Modernization Act, a bill Sen. Gillibrand previously introduced in 2015, and the Voter Confidence and Increased Accessibility Act. It amends the National Voter Registration Act of 1993 to require states to make available online voter registration, amends the federal criminal code to prohibit hindering, interfering with, or preventing voter registration, and more.

Honest Ads Act (S.1989)

Introduced: 10/19/17

Sponsor: Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN)

Cosponsors: 32

Status: Introduced

About: ​​This bill would expand source disclosure requirements for political advertisements by establishing that paid internet and paid digital communications may qualify as “public communications” or “electioneering communications” that may be subject to such requirements. The bill would also require certain online platform companies to maintain publicly available records about qualified political advertisements that have been purchased on their platforms.

Secure Elections Act (S.2593)

Introduced: 3/22/18

Sponsor: Sen. James Lankford (R-OK)

Cosponsors: 13 (Sen. Harris an original cosponsor)

Status: Introduced

About: ​​This bill would give the Department of Homeland Security primary responsibility for sharing information about election cybersecurity incidents, threats, and vulnerabilities with federal entities and election agencies. The Election Assistance Commission (EAC) shall also establish an advisory panel of independent experts to develop guidelines on election cybersecurity and award election system cybersecurity and modernization grants to states and election agencies to implement guidelines.

Voter Empowerment Act of 2019 (S.549)

Introduced: 2/25/19

Sponsor: Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY)

Cosponsors: 11 (Sen. Harris an original cosponsor)

Status: Introduced

About: ​​This bill would address access to voting. It requires states to allow online voter registration, establish automatic voter registration, permit same day voter registration, and accept voter registration applications from individuals under age 18, among other requirements and prohibitions.

For the People Act of 2019 (S.949)

Introduced: 3/28/19

Sponsor: Sen. Tom Udall (D-NM)

Cosponsors: 46 (Sen. Harris an original cosponsor)

Status: Introduced

About: ​​This bill would address voter access, election integrity, election security, political spending, and ethics for the three branches of government. It sets forth provisions related to election security, including sharing intelligence information with state election officials, protecting the security of the voter rolls, supporting states in securing their election systems, developing a national strategy to protect the security and integrity of U.S. democratic institutions, establishing in the legislative branch the National Commission to Protect United States Democratic Institutions, and other provisions to improve the cybersecurity of election systems. The Act also addresses campaign spending, including by expanding the ban on foreign nationals contributing to or spending on elections; expanding disclosure rules pertaining to organizations spending money during elections, campaign advertisements, and online platforms; and revising disclaimer requirements for political advertising.

DISCLOSE Act of 2019 (S.1147)

Introduced: 4/11/19

Sponsor: Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse (D-RI)

Cosponsors: 44 (Sen. Harris an original cosponsor)

Status: Introduced

About: ​​The Democracy Is Strengthened by Casting Light On Spending in Elections Act of 2019, or the DISCLOSE Act of 2019, would expands prohibitions and requires additional disclosures related to political spending. Specifically, existing foreign money prohibitions are expanded to prohibit disbursements for paid internet or digital communications – language added since the bill was first introduced (S.3150) – among other requirements.

Protecting American Votes and Elections Act of 2019 (S.1472)

Introduced: 5/15/19

Sponsor: Sen. Ron Wyden (D-OR)

Cosponsors: 15 (Sen. Harris an original cosponsor)

Status: Introduced

About: ​​This bill would address the security of federal elections, including by requiring paper ballots, requiring audits of election results, and establishing requirements for election cybersecurity. More specifically, it directs the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency within the Department of Homeland Security to set mandatory election cybersecurity standards, including those regarding optical scanning devices, ballot marking devices, election management systems, voter registration websites, and election results systems, among other requirements.

Election Security Act of 2019 (S.1540)

Introduced: 5/16/19

Sponsor: Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN)

Cosponsors: 40 (Sen. Harris an original cosponsor)

Status: Introduced

About: This bill would address election security through grant programs and requirements for voting systems and paper ballots. It also requires the Department of Homeland Security to issue a national strategy to protect against cyberattacks, influence operations, disinformation campaigns, and other activities that could undermine the security and integrity of democratic institutions, among other provisions.

SAFE Act (S.2238)

Introduced: 7/23/19

Sponsor: Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN)

Cosponsors: 16

Status: Introduced

About: ​​This bill would address election security through grant programs and requirements for voting systems and paper ballots. The bill establishes specified cybersecurity requirements for voting systems, such as prohibiting the connection of a voting system to the internet, among other provisions.

SHIELD Act (S.2669)

Introduced: 10/23/19

Sponsor: Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN)

Cosponsors: 26

Status: Introduced

About: ​​This bill would establish a duty to report election interference from foreign entities, apply existing campaign advertising requirements to online advertisements, and generally limit political spending and election interference by foreign entities. Existing requirements for political advertisements and electioneering communications apply to internet and digital advertisements, including requirements related to disclosures and contributions. Additionally, large online platforms must maintain a public database of certain political advertisements.

Illegal Activity

Stop Enabling Sex Traffickers Act of 2017 (S.1693)

Introduced: 8/1/17

Sponsor: Sen. Rob Portman (R-OH)

Cosponsors: 70

Status: Placed on Senate Legislative Calendar No. 292, never taken up for a vote.

About: ​​This bill would amend the Communications Act of 1934 to specify that communications decency provisions protecting providers from liability for the private blocking or screening of offensive material shall not be construed to impair or limit civil action or criminal prosecution under state or federal criminal or civil laws relating to sex trafficking of children or sex trafficking by force, fraud, or coercion.

3D Printed Gun Safety Act of 2018 (S.3304)

Introduced: 7/21/18

Sponsor: Sen. Bill Nelson (D-FL)

Cosponsors: 32 (Sen. Harris an original cosponsor)

Status: Introduced

About: ​​This bill would amend the federal criminal code to make it unlawful to intentionally publish digital instructions for programming a three-dimensional printer to make a firearm.

Stop HATE Act of 2019 (S.917)

Introduced: 3/27/19

Sponsor: Sen. Bob Casey (D-PA)

Cosponsors: 8 (Sen. Harris an original cosponsor)

Status: Introduced

About: ​​The Stop Harmful and Abusive Telecommunications Expression Act of 2019, or the Stop HATE Act of 2019, would require the National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA) to report on and make recommendations to address the role of telecommunications in violent acts and hate crimes against individuals or groups on the basis of race, gender and gender identity, religion, disability, sexual orientation, ethnicity, color, or national origin.

3D Printed Gun Safety Act of 2019 (S.1831)

Introduced: 6/13/19

Sponsor: Sen. Ed Markey (D-MA)

Cosponsors: 29

Status: Introduced

About: ​​This bill would make it unlawful to intentionally publish digital instructions for programming a three-dimensional printer to make a firearm.

Joint Resolutions

Introduced: 2/27/18

Sponsor: Sen. Ed Markey (D-MA)

Cosponsors: 48 (Sen. Harris an original cosponsor)

Status: Passed the Senate (52-47) on 5/16/18, held at the House desk.

About: A joint resolution providing for congressional disapproval of the rule submitted by the Federal Communications Commission relating to "Restoring Internet Freedom." This joint resolution nullifies the FCC rule published on February 22, 2018 that (1) restores the classification of broadband Internet access service as a lightly-regulated "information service"; (2) reinstates private mobile service classification of mobile broadband Internet access service; (3) requires Internet service providers to disclose information about their network management practices, performance characteristics, and commercial terms of service; and (4) eliminates the Internet Conduct Standard and the bright-line rules.

Introduced: 6/28/17

Sponsors: Sens. Dianne Feinstein (D-CA) and Kamala Harris (D-CA)

Status: Agreed to in the Senate on 8/3/17.

About: A joint resolution commemorating the 40th Anniversary of the Silicon Valley Leadership Group, the preeminent public policy trade association in Silicon Valley. It recognizes the group's significant contributions to the economic health of, and quality of life in, Silicon Valley.

Modernization

Modernizing Congressional Reporting Act of 2019 (S.196)

Introduced: 1/19/19

Sponsor: Sen. Rob Portman (R-OH)

Cosponsors: 8 (Sen. Harris an original cosponsor)

Status: Introduced

About: ​This bill would require that any report or other recorded information required to be submitted to Congress by an agency and any response from an agency to a request by a congressional office shall only be transmitted in an acceptable electronic format; and structured data included in or with, or used to create any chart included in or with, any report or recorded information shall be transmitted in such format.

Digital Service Act of 2019 (S.848)

Introduced: 3/14/19

Sponsor: Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA)

Cosponsors: 1

Status: Introduced

About: ​​This bill would authorize the US Digital Service to make a grant to a state, Indian tribe, or local government to establish or support a team of relevant experts dedicated to modernizing the delivery of government services to the public through information technology.

Nonconsensual Online Image Distribution

ENOUGH Act (S.2162)

Introduced: 11/28/17

Sponsor: Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA)

Cosponsors: 2

Status: Introduced

About: ​​The Ending Nonconsensual Online User Graphic Harassment Act of 2017, or the ENOUGH Act, would amend the federal criminal code to make it a crime to knowingly distribute (or intentionally threaten to distribute) an intimate visual depiction of an individual with knowledge of or reckless disregard for the individual's lack of consent, reasonable expectation of privacy, and potential harm. It imposes criminal penalties—a fine, a prison term of up to five years, or both—on a violator.

SHIELD Act of 2019 (S.2111)

Introduced: 7/15/19

Sponsor: Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA)

Cosponsors: 2

Status: Introduced

About: ​​This bill would establish a new criminal offense related to the distribution of intimate visual depictions. This includes distribution via electronic communication services, a common carrier, an interactive computer service, and an information service.

Violence Against Women Reauthorization Act of 2019 (S.2843)

Introduced: 11/13/19

Sponsor: Sen. Dianne Feinstein

Cosponsors: 46 (Sen. Harris an original cosponsor)

Status: Introduced

About: ​This bill would modify and reauthorize FY2025 programs and activities under the Violence Against Women Act that seek to prevent and respond to domestic violence, sexual assault, dating violence, and stalking. This includes combatting online predators and developing a national strategy for classifying and reporting on cybercrime against women. Cybercrime is defined as the use of a computer to cause personal harm through harassment, threats, stalking, extortion, coercion, fear, intimidation, distributing intimate images without consent, or violating the privacy of an individual.

Product Sales Online

Preventing Online Sales of E-Cigarettes to Children Act (S.1253)

Introduced: 4/30/19

Sponsor: Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-CA)

Cosponsors: 27 (Sen. Harris an original cosponsor)

Status: Passed Senate on 7/6/20

About: ​​This bill would require e-cigarette online retailers to verify the age of customers for all purchases, require an adult with ID to be present for delivery, label shipping packages to show they contain tobacco products, comply with all state and local tobacco tax requirements, and more.

Reversing the Youth Tobacco Epidemic Act of 2020 (S.3174)

Introduced: 1/9/20

Sponsor: Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-OH)

Cosponsors: 12 (Sen. Harris an original cosponsor)

Status: Introduced

About: ​​The bill revises requirements related to the safety, sale, and advertisement of tobacco products, including electronic nicotine delivery systems (e.g., e-cigarettes, e-hookah, e-cigars, and vape pens). It prohibits the retail online sale of tobacco products; requires the FDA to apply regulations on tobacco products to all tobacco products, including e-cigarettes; and more.

Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics

Quantum Computing Research Act of 2018 (S.2998)

Introduced: 6/5/18

Sponsor: Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA)

Cosponsors: 0

Status: Introduced

About: ​​This bill would require the Department of Defense (DOD), coordinating with the Office of Science and Technology Policy, to establish the Defense Quantum Information Consortium to address matters relating to quantum information sciences.

National Quantum Initiative Act (S.3143)

Introduced: 11/27/18

Sponsor: Sen. John Thune (D-SD)

Cosponsors: 5

Status: Introduced

About: ​​This bill would direct the President to implement a National Quantum Initiative Program to establish the goals and priorities for a 10-year plan to accelerate the development of quantum information science and technology applications. The National Science and Technology Council, the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST), the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), and the National Science Foundation (NSF) would all be compelled to carry out the bills’ goals and priorities.

Department of Energy Quantum Information Science Research Act (S.3673)

Introduced: 11/28/18

Sponsor: Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-AK)

Cosponsors: 5 (Sen. Harris an original cosponsor)

Status: Introduced

About: ​​This bill would direct the Department of Energy (DOE) to carry out a basic research program on quantum information science, particularly on accelerating scientific breakthroughs.

FUTURE Act (S.1279)

Introduced: 5/2/19

Sponsor: Sen. Doug Jones (D-AL)

Cosponsors: 18

Status: Introduced

About: ​​This bill would extend through FY2021 and revise mandatory funding programs for historically black colleges and universities and other minority-serving institutions, including by allocating a portion of the funding for grants to predominantly black institutions for programs in science, technology, engineering, or mathematics; health education; internationalization or globalization; teacher preparation; or improving educational outcomes of African-American males.

21st Century STEM for Girls and Underrepresented Minorities Act (S.1299)

Introduced: 5/2/19

Sponsor: Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA)

Cosponsors: 4

Status: Introduced

About: ​​This bill would direct the Department of Education (DOE) to make grants to local educational agencies to pay the costs of carrying out STEM education activities for girls and underrepresented minorities.

Keep STEM Talent Act of 2019 (S.1744)

Introduced: 6/5/19

Sponsor: Sen. Dick Durbin (D-IL)

Cosponsors: 5 (Sen. Harris an original cosponsor)

Status: Introduced

About: ​​This bill would exempt certain aliens with advanced degrees in a science, technology, engineering, or mathematics (STEM) field from direct limitations on the number of immigrant visas granted per year.

Tech and Human Rights

UIGHUR Act of 2019 (S.178)

Introduced: 1/17/19

Sponsor: Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL)

Cosponsors: 50

Status: Passed both chambers, but an amended version later became the Uyghur Human Rights Policy Act of 2020 (S.3744), which was signed into law on 6/17/20

About: This bill directs the President to impose sanctions and export restrictions related to China's treatment of the Uyghurs, a predominantly Muslim Turkic ethnic group. The President shall then identify items that provide China with a critical capability to suppress basic human rights, including items that provide capability to conduct surveillance, monitor and restrict an individual's movement, monitor and restrict access to the internet, and identify individuals through facial or voice recognition. The President shall (1) place such items on the Commerce Control List and require authorization for the export, reexport, or transfer of such items to or within China.

Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act of 2019 (S.1838)

Introduced: 6/13/19

Sponsor: Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL)

Cosponsors: 56

Status: Became law on 11/27/19

About: ​​This bill directs various departments to assess whether political developments in Hong Kong justify changing Hong Kong's unique treatment under US law. The Department of Commerce must report annually to assess whether dual-use items subject to US export laws are being transshipped through Hong Kong whether such dual-use items are being used to develop various mass-surveillance, predictive-policing tools, or the social-credit system proposed for deployment in China.

Other

Electric CARS Act of 2018 (S.3449)

Introduced: 9/17/18

Sponsor: Sen. Jeff Merkley (D-OR)

Cosponsors: 10 (Sen. Harris an original cosponsor)

Status: Introduced

About: ​​The Electric Credit Access Ready at Sale Act of 2018, or the Electric CARS Act of 2018, would amend the Internal Revenue Code to modify and extend several tax credits related to electric cars, including qualified plug-in electric drive motor vehicles through 2028. In addition, the bill modifies the credit to remove the limitation on the number of vehicles per manufacturer that are eligible for the credit, allow a taxpayer to assign the credit to a financing entity, and allow an unused credit to be carried forward for five years.

Mental Health Telemedicine Expansion Act (S.3797)

Introduced: 12/19/18

Sponsor: Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA)

Cosponsors: 0

Status: Introduced

About: ​​This bill would amend title XVIII of the Social Security Act to provide coverage under the Medicare program of certain mental health telehealth services.

Pallone-Thune Telephone Robocall Abuse Criminal Enforcement and Deterrence Act (S.151)

Introduced: 1/16/19

Sponsor: Sen. John Thune (R-SD)

Cosponsors: 84

Status: Became law on 12/30/19

About: ​​This bill establishes rules and requirements to deter criminal robocall violations and implements a forfeiture penalty for violations (with or without intent). The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) must require voice service providers to develop call authentication technologies; initiate a rulemaking to protect a subscriber from receiving unwanted calls or texts from a caller using an unauthenticated number; study whether to require a provider of a Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) service to give the FCC its contact information and retain a record of each call transmitted over the VoIP service that is sufficient to trace a call back to its source; provide the Department of Justice with any evidence obtained suggesting a robocall violation made with an intent to defraud or cause harm; and more.

Electric CARS Act of 2019 (S.993)

Introduced: 4/2/19

Sponsor: Sen. Jeff Merkley (D-OR)

Cosponsors: 10 (Sen. Harris an original cosponsor)

Status: Introduced

About: ​​The Electric Credit Access Ready at Sale Act of 2019, or the Electric CARS Act of 2019, would modify and extend several tax credits related to electric cars, including new qualified plug-in electric drive motor vehicles through 2029. Additionally, it removes the limitation on the number of vehicles per manufacturer that are eligible for the credit, allows a taxpayer to assign the credit to a financing entity, and allows an unused credit to be carried forward for five years.

Dignity Act (S.992)

Introduced: 4/2/19

Sponsor: Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ)

Cosponsors: 3 (Sen. Harris an original cosponsor)

Status: Introduced

About: ​​This bill woulwould d establish requirements for the treatment of prisoners. It stipulates that the Bureau of Prisons (BOP) must provide adequate health care, provide video conferencing free of charge, train employees to identify trauma-related health needs, and make specified health products (e.g., tampons) available free of charge.

Safe Schools Improvement Act of 2019 (S.2548)

Introduced: 9/25/19

Sponsor: Sen. Bob Casey (D-PA)

Cosponsors: 43 (Sen. Harris an original cosponsor)

Status: Introduced

About: ​​This bill woulwould d require states to direct their local educational agencies to establish policies that prevent and prohibit conduct such as bullying (including cyberbullying through electronic communications) and harassment, that limits students' ability to participate in, or benefit from, school programs; or creates a hostile or abusive educational environment that adversely affects students' education.

Improving Pandemic Preparedness and Response Through Diplomacy Act (S.4118)

Introduced: 6/30/20

Sponsor: Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA)

Cosponsors: 0

Status: Introduced

About: This bill would require the President to appoint a Special Presidential Envoy for Pandemic Preparedness and Response, who shall supervise diplomatic efforts to prepare for, detect, respond to, and recover from pandemics and other global outbreaks of infectious disease. The envoy would implement a strategy that addresses, among other things, efforts to combat the spread of disinformation and discrimination related to the outbreak and spread of infectious disease.

Methodology

Tech Policy Press compiled this list of bills using the advanced search function on congress.gov with the following search terms: “ai,” “algorithm,” “artificial intelligence,” “surveillance,” “consumer,” “content moderation,” “data,” “data privacy,” “disinformation,” “encryption,” “facial recognition,” “hacking,” “misinformation,” “online,” “platform,” “quantum,” “section 230,” “social media,” “tech,” “technology,” and “telemedicine.” The “about” sections of each bill are incomplete summaries, mostly borrowed from congress.gov and/or the actual text of the bill, and reflect both the core of the bill and its tech-related provisions.

