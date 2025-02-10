Mark Scott Joins Tech Policy Press as Contributing Editor

Justin Hendrix /

Feb 10, 2025

Courtesy Mark Scott.

Tech Policy Press is pleased to announce that Mark Scott will join its masthead as a part-time Contributing Editor. Scott joins a growing team and, in this role, will help advise on editorial priorities, expand our contributor network, and contribute his analysis on tech policy issues and events. He is based in Europe.

Scott is a senior resident fellow at the Digital Forensic Research Lab’s (DFRLab) Democracy + Tech Initiative within the Atlantic Council, where he works on comparative digital policy, regulation, and governance. He serves on the international advisory board of RegulAite, a project at the University of Amsterdam focused on AI policymaking. He is also a research fellow at the Centre for Digital Governance at the Hertie School in Berlin.

“I’m excited to help support Tech Policy Press as it expands as a go-to source for analysis and insight on global digital policy issues,” said Scott. “The team and contributors provide unique and in-depth expertise on the most important tech topics confronting the world today.”

Before his work at the Atlantic Council, Scott was chief technology correspondent at Politico. He spent nearly a decade as a correspondent for The New York Times and worked as a foreign correspondent at Bloomberg Businessweek. He was recently a visiting fellow at Brown University’s Information Futures Lab, where he explored the application of the EU’s social media regulations to major digital platforms, a project he wrote about for Tech Policy Press.

In January, Tech Policy Press announced a new Associate Editor, Ramsha Jahangir, and two additional Contributing Editors, Dean Jackson and Amber Sinha. The team is complemented by a cohort of nine reporting fellows based in Brazil, the UK, Spain, the US, and India.