Pair of Child Online Safety Bills Advance Out Of House Energy And Commerce Committee

Gabby Miller /

Sep 18, 2024

House Energy and Commerce Committee Chair Cathy McMorris Rodgers (R-WA) and Subcommittee on Innovation, Data, and Commerce Chair Gus Bilirakis (R-FL). McMorris Rodgers and Bilirakis are co-sponsors of KOSA.

A pair of online privacy and safety bills passed out of the House Energy and Commerce Committee by voice vote during a full committee markup on Wednesday. The Kids Online Safety Act (H.R. 7891) and Children and Teens’ Online Privacy Protection Act (H.R. 7890) were two of more than a dozen bills up for review on Wednesday. A combined version of the kids’ safety bills, the Kids Online Safety and Privacy Act (KOSPA), cleared the Senate in July by a 91-3 vote, less than a week before Congress broke for August recess.

House Energy and Commerce Committee Chair Cathy McMorris Rodgers (R-WA), who has led the charge on comprehensive data privacy and kids’ online safety legislation on the House side, opened the markup promising “a new era on the internet” defined by accountability and safety. “We will join together in a bipartisan way on behalf of the millions of parents, grandparents, and kids across the country to say enough is enough,” Rep. McMorris Rodgers said. KOSA is intended to “provide both kids and parents the tools they need to better protect against serious online threats to children’s health and emotional well-being,” she added.

The Senate version of the Kids Online Safety Act, or KOSA, would “require social media platforms to provide minors with options to protect their information, disable addictive product features, and opt-out of algorithmic recommendations—and require platforms to enable the strongest settings by default.” The Children and Teens’ Online Privacy Protection Act, commonly referred to as COPPA 2.0, amends the Children's Online Privacy Protection Act of 1998 to strengthen online protections for users under the age of 17.

In advance of the House Committee’s markup, Meta introduced “Instagram Teen Accounts,” or what the company is pitching as “a new experience for teens, guided by parents.” It automatically places teens under 16 into accounts with stricter “built-in protections” that can only be changed with a parent’s permission. The move comes amid mounting legislative pressure, both at the federal and state levels, to create a safer experience online for children.

Both the House and Senate versions of KOSA and COPPA 2.0 have seen years worth of modifications, including changes around age verification, covered ages, and an explicit list of harms that platforms must take reasonable steps to mitigate. Accordingly, an amended version of KOSA was released on the evening before the markup. The new version follows a similar structure to Title I of the Senate’s KOSPA bill, albeit with some key differences. These differences, including weakening the duty of care language to remove obligations for protecting children and teen’s mental health, will further add to the contentious debate around the bill as it moves to consideration by the full House.

This congressional session will be Chair McMorris Rodgers’ last. An open question remains whether her retirement will also bring the fight for stronger data privacy protections in the House to a close.

