Pavel Durov Arrest Tracker

Prithvi Iyer /

Aug 30, 2024

This tracker was first published on August 30, 2024, and will be updated intermittently with new material.

An image of Pavel Durov superimposed on the French flag.

This tracker follows the latest developments surrounding the arrest of Pavel Durov, the co-founder and CEO of Telegram, who was detained at an airport near Paris amid allegations that his platform is being exploited for illegal activities, including drug trafficking and the distribution of child sexual abuse materials. Durov, a Russian-born tech entrepreneur with multiple citizenships, was apprehended at Paris-Le Bourget Airport after arriving from Azerbaijan. A lawyer representing Durov called the charges against the Russian-born billionaire "absurd."

This is a developing story. We plan to track official documents related to the case, and coverage that highlights the varied perspectives on this issue. This tracker will collect media coverage, official documents, and reactions from key stakeholders, beginning from the day of his arrest. It will be periodically updated to reflect ongoing developments.

Recent Media Coverage

August 30, 2024

Telegram Founder Pavel Durov’s Indictment Thrusts Encryption Into the Spotlight

“When French prosecutors charged Pavel Durov, the chief executive of the messaging app Telegram, with a litany of criminal offenses on Wednesday, one accusation stood out to Silicon Valley companies. Telegram, French authorities said in a statement, had provided cryptology services aimed at ensuring confidentiality without a license. In other words, the topic of encryption was being thrust into the spotlight.”

-Mike Isaac and Sheera Frenkel, The New York Times

Telegram CEO Pavel Durov built a haven for free speech and child predators

“Durov’s legal travails in France, where he has to post a bond of $5.6 million and check in with police twice a week while investigations continue, has made him a cause célèbre among some American conservatives. In some realms of the internet, he is portrayed as a fearless warrior for free speech and against overzealous state authorities. Meanwhile, Durov’s critics say his public idealism masks an opportunistic business model that allows Telegram to profit from the worst the internet has to offer, including child sexual abuse material, or CSAM.”

-Pranshu Verma, Will Oremus, and Gerrit De Vynk, The Washington Post

August 29, 2024

Telegram boss's lawyer dismisses probe against Durov as absurd | Reuters

“A lawyer for Telegram boss Pavel Durov, who is the target of an unprecedented investigation in France, said on Thursday that it was ‘absurd’ to suggest the head of a social network was responsible for any criminal acts committed on the platform. Meanwhile, the Kremlin said the arrest of the Russian-born tech boss, which has further strained relations between Paris and Moscow, should not turn into ‘political persecution.’"

-Gabriel Stargardter and Ingrid Melander, Reuters

Telegram CEO's arrest roils far-right users in US

“As soon as French authorities arrested Pavel Durov, founder and CEO of Telegram, the far-right landscape in the U.S. began to buzz with concern about losing its preferred communication platform. Telegram, the messaging and social media app, is used for mainstream communication across much of Eastern Europe and other continents. But in the United States, Telegram is an outlier. America’s far-right flocked to the app as traditional social media sites ramped up their content moderation in the wake of Donald Trump’s 2020 election loss, and its hands-off approach to content moderation has made it a refuge for extremists and conspiracy theorists of all kinds. Pavel’s arrest and charges in a wide range of crimes – related to Telegram’s alleged complicity in allowing users to trade in child pornography, drugs and money laundering – left those same users speculating about a possible upheaval.”

-Will Carless, USA Today

August 28, 2024

Telegram Founder Charged With Wide Range of Crimes in France

“Ms. Beccuau said that Mr. Durov has been ordered to pay bail of 5 million euros, or about $5.5 million, and was released but must check in at a police station twice a week. Mr. Durov’s arrest has become a focus of the debate about free speech on the internet. President Emmanuel Macron of France on Monday dismissed accusations that the arrest was an example of government censorship. Telegram, which Mr. Durov founded in Russia in 2013, now has more than 900 million users. Light oversight of content on the platform has helped people living under authoritarian governments to communicate, but has also made the app a haven for harmful content.”

-Aurelien Breeden, The New York Times

France charges Telegram CEO Pavel Durov, releases him on €5M bail

“French authorities on Tuesday indicted Telegram CEO Pavel Durov with six charges and released him from custody on a €5 million bail. Durov faces six charges including ‘complicity in the offenses of making available without legitimate reason a program or data designed for… organized gang distribution of images of minors presenting child pornography, drug trafficking,’ ‘complicity in web-mastering an online platform in order to enable an illegal transaction in organized group’ and ‘refusal to communicate, at the request of competent authorities, information or documents necessary for carrying out and operating interceptions allowed by law,’ the Paris prosecutor’s office said in a press release dated Wednesday. Durov is forbidden from leaving France and must check in at a police station twice a week.”

-Elena Giordano and Victor Guory-Laffont, Politico

The Arrest Of Telegram’s Pavel Durov: What’s Encryption Got To Do With It?

“As we move forward, the challenge will be ensuring that platforms like Telegram are held accountable for their encryption practices as much as they are for mitigating platform abuse and that users are given the tools to make informed choices about their safety on social media as well as their digital security. Durov's case is more than just a legal issue; it is a reflection of the broader struggles over privacy, encryption, and state power in the digital age. It raises pressing questions about how Europe—and indeed the world—will balance the need for security with the protection of fundamental rights.”

-Mallory Knodel, Tech Policy Press

Telegram founder Pavel Durov transferred from police custody to court after arrest in France

“Telegram founder Pavel Durov was released from police custody in France on Wednesday and transferred to court for questioning ahead of a possible indictment, prosecutors told CNN, days after his dramatic arrest at a Paris airport. The Russian-born billionaire exited the anti-fraud office outside Paris in what appeared to be a police vehicle on Wednesday afternoon, according to a CNN producer there. The Paris prosecutor’s office said he would now face ‘initial questioning and possible indictment’ at a court in the French capital.”

-Chris Liakos and Rob Picheta, CNN

Telegram CEO’s brother also wanted by French authorities

“Warrants for Pavel and his brother Nikolai, the platform’s co-founder, were issued on March 25 over charges including ‘complicity in possessing, distributing, offering or making available pornographic images of minors, in an organized group.’ French media had previously reported the probe was opened in July. The warrants were issued after an undercover investigation into Telegram led by the cybercrime branch of the Paris prosecutor's office, during which a suspect discussed luring underaged girls into sending ‘self-produced child pornography,’ and then threatening to release it on social media.”

-Oceane Herrero, Victor Guory-Laffont, and Elisa Braun, Politico

Russia-France ties hit new low after Telegram boss' arrest, Moscow says

“Durov's arrest has plunged Moscow-Paris ties to their lowest level, Lavrov said on Tuesday, capping months of deteriorating relations between the two nations. French authorities accused Russia of trying to destabilize it ahead of the Paris Olympics in response to its more hawkish stance on the Ukraine war - claims Russia has denied.”

-Tassilo Hummel, Reuters

August 27, 2024

Who Is Telegram’s Pavel Durov and Why Was He Arrested in France?

“French prosecutors say Mr. Durov was detained in connection with a wide-ranging investigation opened last month into criminal activity on the platform. Laure Beccuau, the Paris prosecutor, said on Monday that the investigation was opened on July 8 ‘against person unnamed’ on a raft of potential charges related to child sexual abuse material, drug trafficking, fraud, money laundering, abetting criminal transactions, and refusing to cooperate with law enforcement. The investigation is being handled by cybercrime and anti-fraud specialists.”

-Aurelien Breeden, The New York Times

Telegram ignored outreach from child safety watchdogs before CEO’s arrest, groups say

“Before Telegram’s CEO was arrested in France, the app had gained a reputation for ignoring advocacy groups fighting child exploitation. Three of those groups, the U.S.-based National Center for Missing & Exploited Children (NCMEC), the Canadian Centre for Child Protection, and the U.K.-based Internet Watch Foundation, all told NBC News that their outreach to Telegram about child sexual abuse material, often shorthanded as CSAM, on the platform has largely been ignored.”

-Kevin Collier, NBC News

Why the Arrest of Telegram’s Pavel Durov Is Sparking Outrage

“Durov’s arrest also sparked alarm in Russia, where half of the country’s citizens use Telegram to obtain information or communicate with others, according to a recent poll. The Russian military uses Telegram to coordinate actions and share documents. And a 2023 WIRED investigation raised the possibility that the Kremlin was using Telegram to spy on dissidents. After Durov’s arrest, Russian media sources voiced concern that the app might ‘become a tool of NATO,’ and called for the creation of an alternative military messaging system.”

-Andrew Chow, TIME

August 26, 2024

Telegram CEO Pavel Durov’s Arrest Linked to Sweeping Criminal Investigation | WIRED

“French prosecutors gave preliminary information in a press release on Monday about the investigation into Telegram CEO Pavel Durov, who was arrested suddenly on Saturday at Paris’ Le Bourget airport. Durov has not yet been charged with any crime, but officials said that he is being held as part of an investigation ‘against person unnamed’ and can be held in police custody until Wednesday.”

-Lily Hay Newman, WIRED

Durov’s Arrest Details Released, Leaving More Questions Than Answers | Techdirt

“Is the arrest of Pavel Durov, founder of Telegram, a justified move to combat illegal activities, or is it a case of dangerous overreach that threatens privacy and free speech online? We had hoped that when French law enforcement released the details of the charges we’d have a better picture of what happened. Instead, we’re actually just left with more questions and concerns.”

-Mike Masnick, TechDirt

Arrest of Pavel Durov, Telegram Founder, Part of Broad Investigation in France - The New York Times

“A case was opened last month to investigate child pornography, drug sales, fraud and other criminal activities on the platform. The app’s founder, Pavel Durov, was detained over the weekend near Paris.”

-Aurelien Breeden, Adam Satariano, and Paul Mozur, The New York Times

Panic mounts on pro-war Russian Telegram channels after Pavel Durov's arrest

“On Telegram, Russian military channels have been quick to react to Pavel Durov's arrest. A photo began to circulate rapidly on the messaging app: that of a missile, emblazoned on one side with the words ‘For Durov.’ The intended recipient of the symbolic artillery shell and its message? The West. One after another, pro-war channels, powered by real and fake military experts and ‘war correspondents,’ have come to the Telegram founder's defense, calling for his release and selling T-shirts printed with #FreeDurov.”

-Benjamin Quénelle, Le Monde

What is Telegram and why has its founder Pavel Durov been arrested?

“The French allegations are, broadly, that Telegram, and Durov in particular, failed to fight the use of the service for crime – including the spread of child sexual abuse material. The arrest warrant was issued by OFMIN, a French child protection agency, the group’s secretary general said in a post on LinkedIn, and further charges of drug trafficking and promotion of terrorism were added. It is extremely rare to hold the providers of web services liable for the actions of their users, and rarer still to append personal liability to Durov. What remains unclear is whether the alleged failures of Telegram are extraordinary, or if the escalation is instead on the part of the French authorities.”

-Alex Hern, Guardian

A Russian Elon Musk with 100 biological children: Meet Pavel Durov

“Durov, the elusive founder of Telegram who was detained in France over the weekend, cuts the figure of a mysterious, globe-trotting tech bro with Mark Zuckerberg’s prodigiousness, Jack Dorsey’s bizarre lifestyle habits and Elon Musk’s libertarian streak – plus a similar obsession with pronatalism and fathering children. Durov said in July that he had fathered more than 100 children thanks to sperm donations he had made over the past 15 years.”

-Joshua Berlinger and Anna Chernova, CNN

French police have arrested the founder of Telegram. What happens next could change the course of big tech

“Durov is currently only being detained, and it remains to be seen what, if anything, will happen to him in coming days. But if he is charged and successfully prosecuted, it could lay the groundwork for France to take wider actions against not only tech platforms, but also their owners. It could also embolden nations around the world – in the West and beyond – to undertake their own investigations.”

-Timothy Koskie, The Conversation

Pavel Durov’s arrest linked to Telegram’s alleged inability to moderate ‘child sex crimes’

“Durov was being temporarily detained on suspicion of involvement with distributing child sex abuse material and drugs, money laundering and working with organized crime, according to a press statement released by French prosecutor Laure Beccuau. The accusations also included improper use of cryptography, a flash point in the efforts by some governments to force companies to reveal private messages between users.”

-Pranshu Verma, Niha Masih, and Joseph Menn, The Washington Post

France extends detention of Telegram CEO Pavel Durov

“The detention of Durov, 39, was extended beyond Sunday night by the investigating magistrate who is handling the case, according to a source close to the investigation. This initial period of detention for questioning can last up to a maximum of 96 hours. When this phase of detention ends, the judge can then decide to free him or press charges and remand in further custody. Russia has accused France of ‘refusing to cooperate’ and fellow tech mogul Elon Musk swept to his defense. Durov holds a French passport in addition to other nationalities.”

-Le Monde with AFP

August 25th 2024

Pavel Durov: French authorities arrest Telegram CEO at Paris airport

“The founder and CEO of the messaging service Telegram was detained at a Paris airport on an arrest warrant alleging his platform has been used for money laundering, drug trafficking and other offenses, French media reported Sunday. Pavel Durov, a dual citizen of France and Russia, was taken into custody at Paris-Le Bourget Airport on Saturday evening after landing in France from Azerbaijan, according to broadcasters LCI and TF1. Investigators from the National Anti-Fraud Office, attached to the French customs department, notified Durov, 39, that he was being placed in police custody, the broadcasters said. Durov’s representatives couldn’t be immediately reached for comment.”

-Barbara Surk, Associated Press

Telegram’s Statement on the Arrest (X)

“Telegram abides by EU laws, including the Digital Services Act — its moderation is within industry standards and constantly improving. Telegram's CEO Pavel Durov has nothing to hide and travels frequently in Europe. It is absurd to claim that a platform or its owner are responsible for abuse of that platform. Almost a billion users globally use Telegram as means of communication and as a source of vital information. We’re awaiting a prompt resolution of this situation. Telegram is with you all.”

Telegram says CEO has ‘nothing to hide’ after being arrested in France

“Telegram says its CEO and founder Pavel Durov has “nothing to hide” after he was arrested by French authorities outside of Paris. “It is absurd to claim that a platform or its owner are responsible for abuse of that platform,” the company says in an unnamed statement posted to its official channel in the Telegram app on Sunday. French officials have confirmed to multiple outlets that Durov was arrested as part of a police investigation into criminal activity taking place on the social network.”

-Alex Heath, The Verge

Official Documents

Press Release for Durov’s Arrest issued by JUNALCO (National Jurisdiction against Organized Crime) Public Prosecutor's Office of the Paris Cybercrime Unit.

“Pavel Durov, founder and CEO of instant messaging and platform Telegram, was arrested at Le Bourget airport in the outskirts of Paris on Saturday, the 24th of August 2024, then taken into police custody at 8 p.m.This measure comes in the context of a judicial investigation opened on the 8th of July 2024, following a preliminary inquiry initiated by Section J3 - JUNALCO (Fight against Cybercrime) of the Paris Public Prosecutor’s Office.”

Press Release for Durov’s Indictment issued by JUNALCO Public Prosecutor's Office of the Paris Cybercrime Unit (machine translation below).

“On August 28, 2024, Pavel Durov was indicted on all charges outlined in the introductory indictment:

Complicity in administering an online platform to facilitate illegal transactions, as part of an organized group (an offense punishable by a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison and a fine of €500,000).

Refusal to provide, upon request from the authorized authorities, the information or documents necessary for the execution and exploitation of interceptions authorized by law.

Complicity in offenses, particularly the unlawful provision of a program or data designed to harm an automated data processing system, organized distribution of images of minors with a child pornographic nature, drug trafficking, organized fraud, and conspiracy to commit crimes or offenses.

Money laundering of crimes or offenses committed by an organized group.

Provision of cryptology services aimed at ensuring confidentiality functions without proper declaration.

Provision and importation of cryptology by means that do not exclusively ensure authentication or integrity control functions without prior declaration.”

Notable Reactions to the Arrest

Emmanuel Macron, President of France:

“I have seen false information regarding France following the arrest of Pavel Durov.France is deeply committed to freedom of expression and communication, to innovation, and to the spirit of entrepreneurship. It will remain so.In a state governed by the rule of law, freedoms are upheld within a legal framework, both on social media and in real life, to protect citizens and respect their fundamental rights. It is up to the judiciary, in full independence, to enforce the law. The arrest of the president of Telegram on French soil took place as part of an ongoing judicial investigation. It is in no way a political decision. It is up to the judges to rule on the matter.”

Edward Snowden, NSA whistleblower:

“The arrest of @Durov is an assault on the basic human rights of speech and association. I am surprised and deeply saddened that Macron has descended to the level of taking hostages as a means for gaining access to private communications. It lowers not only France, but the world.”

Daphne Keller, director of the Platform Regulation program at Stanford Cyber Policy Center:

“The Telegram CEO arrest in France seems unsurprising, and like something that also could have happened under U.S. law.It has long been rumored (and maybe reliably reported?) that Telegram fails to remove things like unencrypted CSAM or accounts of legally designated terrorist organizations even when notified. That could make a platform liable in most legal systems, including ours.”

Read the full statement here.

Jameel Jaffer, Director, Knight First Amendment Institute:

“It's hard to know how to feel about the Durov arrest without knowing how the French government is distinguishing Telegram from, say, Twitter or TikTok or even Signal. Not saying there aren't distinctions to be drawn, but so far the French government hasn't drawn them.”

Read the full statement here.

Access Now:

“We urge French authorities to strictly adhere to the rule of law and procedural safeguards, as well as human rights standards, in their prosecution, and to refrain in particular from using any heavy-handed tactics that would be incompatible with the principles of legality, necessity, and proportionality. Pavel Durov’s detention is concerning, especially in light of recent incidents such as French authorities threatening to cut off social media and blocking TikTok during moments of social unrest, all while France strengthens its surveillance apparatus. Detaining the staff of platforms that people use to exercise their rights to free expression and peaceful assembly, without demonstrable alignment with human rights principles, may result in over-censorship, and could further shrink civic spaces.”

Read the full statement here.