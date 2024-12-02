Predicting AI Governance Under Trump 2.0 – Corporate Values Before American Values

Brandie Nonnecke /

Dec 2, 2024

Brandie Nonnecke is an Associate Research Professor at the Goldman School of Public Policy at UC Berkeley, Director of the CITRIS Policy Lab, and Faculty Co-Director of the Berkeley Center for Law and Technology.

President Joe Biden meets with President-elect Donald Trump, Wednesday, November 13, 2024, in the Oval Office. (Official White House Photo by Cameron Smith)

On the brink of another Trump administration, progress made on federal AI strategy hangs in the balance. President-elect Trump’s relationship with Big Tech is no secret. He has been vocal in his disdain for Mark Zuckerberg yet closely aligned with Elon Musk, whose public support could translate into favorable policies and contracts. This favoritism hints at an AI governance strategy that could prioritize corporate values while playing favorites among tech sector elites.

The strides made under the Biden administration, emphasizing responsible AI governance and public benefit, may wane. Instead, President-elect Trump’s approach will likely revert to a selective, business-friendly AI strategy that rewards loyalty from corporate allies. Such an approach risks undermining the broader public interest by entrenching corporate power at the expense of the American public.

A Track Record of Favoritism

During President-elect Trump’s first term, the American AI Initiative set the stage for federal investment in AI research and development, workforce reskilling, and integrating AI into national security. With Musk now a visible ally, the next iteration of Trump’s AI strategy may favor companies that toe the administration’s line, sidelining competitors and exacerbating inequities in the tech sector. Musk already holds billions in federal contracts. His appointment to help lead the so-called Department of Government Efficiency, an advisory body that will work with the White House and Congress to find cuts to the federal government, could ironically coincide with his business with the federal government growing even as he is charged with cutting budgets and reducing headcount.

This favoritism extends beyond political sycophantry to fundamental principles of governance. The Biden administration emphasized responsible AI practices, tying innovation to public benefit through initiatives that prioritized transparency, accountability, and ethical standards. In contrast, expect the Trump administration to double down on a laissez-faire approach, leaving the scope, safety, and application of AI technologies in the hands of the private sector.

AI for Corporate Gain, Not Public Good

Under Trump 2.0, AI governance will likely reflect the strategy executed during his first term, emphasizing national security, economic competitiveness — policies designed to benefit select sectors under the guise of advancing “America First” priorities.

National Security: AI applications in defense and surveillance will likely expand, with federal investments channeling resources into military and intelligence technologies. However, these investments could be selectively allocated to firms with Trump-aligned executives, sidelining competitors who might prioritize ethics and accountability.

Economic Competitiveness: Workforce development will focus on reshoring manufacturing jobs and retraining workers for sectors critical to President-elect Trump's agenda. However, this vision risks ignoring the long-term implications of AI-driven job displacement, focusing instead on short-term political wins.

Supply Chain Resilience: Trump's emphasis on domestic manufacturing will likely be closely tied to supply chain resilience. Yet his strategy could undermine resiliency. President-elect Trump has proposed significant increases in import tariffs, including a 60% increase on goods from China. Doing so will significantly increase costs and stall innovation within the tech sector.

Neglecting Environmental and Societal Concerns

Key areas of responsible AI governance, such as environmental sustainability and protections against AI harms, will likely be deprioritized. Frontier models—AI systems that demand significant energy and resources—may advance unchecked under President-elect Trump, with little concern for their environmental impact. Biden’s focus on green AI infrastructure and sustainability will likely fall by the wayside.

Worse, President-elect Trump’s AI policy will likely abandon critical societal safeguards, such as addressing biases in AI systems, ensuring transparency, and protecting civil liberties. These principles, core to American values, risk being sidelined in favor of rapid deployment and corporate-driven innovation.

The Cost of Corporate-First Governance

Ultimately, a Trump 2.0 approach to AI governance will prioritize corporate values and profits over the broader interests of the American public. While it may yield advancements in defense, manufacturing, and domestic economic resilience (for some), it risks exacerbating inequities, undermining public trust, and escalating environmental harm.

We must ask ourselves: Will AI governance under President-elect Trump serve the American people or just his corporate allies? If history is any guide, we can expect the latter—a reality that puts corporate values above American values, jeopardizing fairness, accountability, and innovation that serves us all.

Responsible AI governance demands balance—integrating innovation with ethics, sustainability, and inclusivity. Anything less fails to uphold the values that truly define America’s promise.

