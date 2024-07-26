Safeguarding the Press as Online Harassment and Abuse Increase

Amy S. Mitchell /

As the United States enters the crux of an unprecedented presidential election campaign, the country is experiencing substantial levels of political violence, most recently evidenced in the tragic July 13 assassination attempt against former President Donald Trump at a campaign rally that injured the 2024 GOP nominee, killed one rally goer, and left two others critically wounded. One ripple effect of that violent attack has been attacks, abuse, and hate speech online, including against journalists seeking to cover this event and related news. Political reporters experience taunts and blame at political rallies, while meteorologists receive death threats for mentioning climate change.

This is not just an American phenomenon. Online abuse and harassment against journalists is on the rise around the world, with serious effects on the journalists and the availability of fact-based news. As detailed in our recently released issue primer on the topic and discussed in a recent event that the organization I lead, the Center for News, Technology & Innovation (CNTI), co-sponsored with Organización Editorial Mexicana (OEM) in Mexico City, the effects of online abuse can take several forms. These include the creation of emotional and mental shields by journalists to protect themselves, the retreat from online platforms and self-censorship amid fear of online mobs, other behavioral changes in response to the silencing tactics of "mob censorship," and even departure from the profession altogether.

Research points to the need for combined action across multiple actors. Specifically:

Platforms and technologists in the news media and civil society need to develop and supporting technological tools and features to mitigate online abuse ;

; Newsroom protocols need to be revised to place more emphasis on cyber security and general cyber hygiene, social media practices and abuse reporting; and

to place more emphasis on cyber security and general cyber hygiene, social media practices and abuse reporting; and Policymakers need to explore legislative approaches that can benefit journalists and the public without creating additional risks to safety and privacy.

The development of tools should include proactive measures — like improving personal online privacy and security — and reactive measures — like better methods to block past abusers and safer ways to identify and report abuse. Current social media platform interfaces used by many in the news media raise concerns due to their lack of transparency and accountability. These tools need to continue to be supported and improved as technology standards are updated.

The creation of better tools alone, however, is not enough. Recent interviews with newsroom staff find many organizations lack policies related to online harassment and abuse and journalists in general do not feel they have the needed level of support from their organizations. News organizations should consider updating their protocols on cyber safety, social media practices and abuse reporting. Some available resources include the International Women’s Media Foundation’s guide, the Reuters Institute’s guide, and The Media Manipulation Casebook’s tip sheet, among others. Establishing a standardized internal system for reporting, recording and reviewing online abuse is crucial for gaining a comprehensive understanding of attacks directed at a news organization's journalists.

In the realm of cybersecurity, the Global Cyber Alliance’s journalist toolkit provides smaller newsrooms and freelance journalists with training and resources. These efforts are critical for providing journalists with the knowledge and skills to practice safe cyber hygiene.

Peer support groups are another, perhaps less costly, way to assist journalists experiencing online abuse. Sharing experiences with colleagues who understand the challenges can lessen the emotional toll of online harassment, even if it doesn't eliminate encountering it altogether. PEN America’s recent report presents small-group peer support as a useful tool for journalists and newsroom staff facing online abuse. This approach allows for flexible discussions tailored to the group's needs, fostering a sense of community and shared understanding among those who have faced similar online abuse.

In addition to technological tools and revised protocols, it is also important to consider whether there are any legislative actions that could help mitigate online abuse. Most assessments of current legislation related both directly and indirectly to curbing online abuse of journalists is deemed to carry greater risk than benefit. Content moderation has been a major focus in recent years, but defining online abuse is complex with no clear line between free expression and online abuse. Overly strict measures can also stifle free speech by discouraging people from expressing unpopular views (even if still legal) and are resource-intensive to maintain. Conversely, leaving everything unmoderated permits abuse and harms society. The question then becomes whether there are other kinds of legislation that could do a better job of protection without risks to freedom of expression and government censorship.

This needs to be an all-of-the-above approach with ongoing commitment. Technology and the skills of those with ill-intent are continuously evolving. So too must safety practices and support mechanisms.

The recent co-sponsored event in Mexico– one of the most dangerous places in the world for journalists, according to Reporters Without Borders– focused on sustaining journalism in the face of ongoing security and safety threats both on and offline and when, unfortunately, the government often plays a role in the attacks. A full report from the convening is coming soon, but the discussion among leaders in journalism, policy, technology, and civil society provided strong evidence of the need for better structures and global efforts. As one remarked, there is no safe way to even report incidents; the act of reporting an incident of attack or harassment often results in personal data collection that then gets used against you.

Journalists are critical to a functioning and informed society. Governments, technology companies, journalism providers, and civil service organizations must continue to research, collaborate and act on the best ways to ensure their safety and security online. And the public itself needs to take on a responsibility for the tenor of digital communication. As many have said in recent days, we need to lower the temperature — that includes against politicians, each other, and journalists.