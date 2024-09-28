Scientists Around the World Call to Protect Research on One of Humanity's Greatest Short-Term Threats: Disinformation

Iris Boyer /

Sep 28, 2024

On the occasion of International Day for Universal Access to Information, 154 researchers from 41 countries raise the alarm against threats and barriers facing those who study information integrity.

lIlustrations by Roman Samborsyki. Shutterstock

At a critical time for understanding digital communications’ impact on societies, research on disinformation is endangered.

In August, researchers around the world bid farewell to CrowdTangle – the Meta-owned social media monitoring tool. The decision by Meta to close the number one platform used to track mis- and disinformation, in what is a major election year, only to present its alternative tool Meta Content Library and API, has been met with a barrage of criticism.

If, as suggested by the World Economic Forum’s 2024 global risk report, disinformation is one of the biggest short-term threats to humanity, our collective ability to understand how it spreads and impacts our society is crucial. Just as we would not impede scientific research into the spread of viruses and disease, nor into natural ecosystems or other historical and social sciences, disinformation research must be permitted to be carried out unimpeded and with access to information needed to understand its complexity. Understanding the political economy of disinformation as well as its technological dimensions is also a matter of public health, democratic resilience, and national security.

By directly affecting the research community’s ability to open social media black boxes, this radical decision will also, in turn, hamper public understanding of how technology affects democracy. Public interest scrutiny is also essential for the next era of technology, notably for the world’s largest AI systems, which are similarly proprietary and opaque. The research community is already calling on AI companies to learn from the mistakes of social media and guarantee protections for good faith research. The solution falls on multiple shoulders and the global scientific community, civil society, public institutions and philanthropies must come together to meaningfully foster and protect public interest research on information and democracy.

The cost of integrity

Steps in the right direction regarding data access only brush the surface of the growing pressures and threats faced by researchers exploring online disinformation during this critical period. In their efforts to better understand and address disinformation and its distributors, researchers are ironically targeted by the very same actors their research seeks to expose and hold to account.

Recently, the Stanford Internet Observatory faced growing political and legal pressure on the eve of a major election. It collects, analyzes and shares evidence related to electoral mis- and disinformation. Similar developments have been reported by other American and Brazilian research centers, which are also struggling with lawsuits and congressional hearings, with researchers reportedly being targeted by online conspiracy theories and harassment campaigns. Intimidation tactics also come from corporations, with the recent example of X’s lawsuit against a counter-hate think tank.

Rather than leaving individual institutions and researchers to respond to this mounting pressure on their own, the academic community should collectively join forces to create a clearinghouse to defend researchers and research integrity.

Evidence scarcity and weaponization

Although digital disruptions to democratic processes are becoming more commonly acknowledged, the true extent of their effects on opinion and decision is still debated. An ongoing global meta research by the Observatory on Information and Democracy shows that there is little scientific consensus on the effects of disinformation on voters’ behaviors, or the causality between online echo chambers and political polarization.

Academic research also establishes that people tend to overestimate their ability to detect disinformation, and that fact-checking and media literacy are both crucial tools but no silver bullets to information chaos. More research is needed to further assess and collect empirical evidence – hence the urgency of protecting research integrity in this field.

Scientific consensus and trust

These research gaps and dissensus are worsened by online data scarcity, limited access to proprietary data for public interest research and low levels of public knowledge and trust in digital research, as reported by the Coalition for Independent Technology Research as well as by the Mozilla Foundation and the National Conference on Citizenship

Artificial intelligence is increasingly represented in this research field. We hope to see similar investment in critically important and overlooked issues like data access, authentication, open source and media literacy, to ensure a more balanced scientific state of the art.

European policy developments made landmark and inspiring efforts to grant researchers greater access to data under the Digital Services Act. But meaningful platform transparency by corporations will very much depend on its implementation and enforcement. And the rise of populist political parties across the world is not a good sign for information integrity or ensuring researchers’ safety.

Public Gatekeepers for Research Integrity on Information and Democracy

In a year with more than 70 key elections, the need for researchers to comprehensively conduct public interest research on information disorder has never been greater. And it is concomitant to the challenge of public trust in information.

Simply acknowledging the issue is not enough. There must be a clear framework to empower and protect academics working on information and democracy and ensure they can continue their work both safely and independently, free from financial repercussions or emotional toll.

With this conviction, the International Observatory on Information and Democracy, representing a community of over 300 research organizations and academics across the globe, alongside the 154 below signatories calls on governments and international institutions for the development of an ambitious roadmap to safeguard research integrity in the digital age.

