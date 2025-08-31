'Seeing Like a Platform' — A Conversation with Petter Törnberg

Podcast

Justin Hendrix /

Aug 31, 2025

Today’s guest is Petter Törnberg, who with Justus Uitermark is one of the authors of a new book, titled Seeing Like a Platform: An Inquiry into the Condition of Digital Modernity, that sets out to address the “entanglement of epistemology, technology, and politics in digital modernity,” and what studying that entanglement can tell us about the workings of power. The book is part of a part of a series of research monographs that intend to encourage social scientists to embrace a “complex systems approach to studying the social world.”

A transcript is forthcoming.