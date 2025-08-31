'Seeing Like a Platform' — A Conversation with Petter Törnberg

Podcast
'Seeing Like a Platform' — A Conversation with Petter TörnbergJustin Hendrix / Aug 31, 2025
Audio of this conversation is available via your favorite podcast service.
Today’s guest is Petter Törnberg, who with Justus Uitermark is one of the authors of a new book, titled Seeing Like a Platform: An Inquiry into the Condition of Digital Modernity, that sets out to address the “entanglement of epistemology, technology, and politics in digital modernity,” and what studying that entanglement can tell us about the workings of power. The book is part of a part of a series of research monographs that intend to encourage social scientists to embrace a “complex systems approach to studying the social world.”
A transcript is forthcoming.
Authors
Justin Hendrix
Justin Hendrix is CEO and Editor of Tech Policy Press, a nonprofit media venture concerned with the intersection of technology and democracy. Previously, he was Executive Director of NYC Media Lab. He spent over a decade at The Economist in roles including Vice President of Business Development & In...
Related
Study of Social Media, Collective Behavior Should be a 'Crisis Discipline,' Researchers SayJune 17, 2021
Robert Gorwa Tackles the Politics of Platform RegulationDecember 1, 2024