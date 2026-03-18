Social Media Fuels Community Violence. Prevention Needs an Upgrade.

Perspective

Thomas Abt,

Desmond Patton,

Joseph Richardson, Jr. /

Mar 18, 2026

Social media is a significant accelerant of community violence.

Consider recent events in Jacksonville, Florida, where a feud between rappers in rival gangs played out on Instagram and YouTube and resulted in a series of deadly shootings. Last month, Hakeem Robinson, a rapper who goes by the name ‘Ksoo,’ pleaded guilty to killing a 16-year-old named Adrien "Bibby" Gainer in 2019, an act he boasted about on social media. And last year, Ksoo was found guilty of first-degree murder in the 2020 shooting death of another man, 23-year-old Charles “Lil Buck” McCormick Jr. Instagram posts were considered key evidence in the investigation.

“Social media is a huge problem right now,” said Florida state attorney Melissa Nelson in 2022, commenting on the violence between the rival gangs. “They’re both threatening violence and celebrating the violence they commit through these drill rap videos,” she said.

In underserved communities already burdened by conflict and crime, digital spaces now function as an extension of neighborhood streets, where disputes can escalate rapidly into shootings with far-reaching consequences. As a new paper makes clear, social media is not inherently violent, but online conflicts can escalate when messages are misunderstood, tagged, or amplified. Unfortunately, violence-prevention systems are not keeping pace with this shift, leaving critical gaps between technology, intelligence, and law enforcement. It’s time for that to change.

Research demonstrates that social media use among teens—especially Black and Latino youth who are most at-risk for gun violence—has skyrocketed since the mid-2010s. Most of this online activity is harmless, or at least nonviolent. Research shows that young people use social media to grieve, seek support, avoid danger, and connect with friends. At the same time, digital communication often relies on slang, coded language, humor, and imagery that can be misinterpreted by outsiders or even by intended audiences.

Perceived disrespect, fights over loved ones or romantic interests, and social media posts that go viral—like those in the Jacksonville drill rap community—can turn an online disagreement into a dangerous real-world situation. Indeed, research demonstrates that many, if not most, rivalries between potentially violent individuals and groups have an online component that contains this type of messaging.Social media algorithms also tend to amplify violent rhetoric, which can intensify these conflicts, especially when viewers lack the local context to understand what they are seeing.

The story of 17-year-old Gakirah Barnes, who was killed in 2014 after posting her location online, is one of the more well-known stories of online violence spilling into the real-world. Unfortunately, stories like hers are becoming all too common.

The problem is not a lack of awareness—the findings draw on perspectives from scores of law enforcement officers, community violence interrupters, researchers, and violence-impacted youth. Rather, it is a mismatch between how violence unfolds and how systems respond that is allowing social media-fueled violence to proliferate.

Community violence organizations are now expected to operate in two worlds at once: the street and the screen. Yet most lack the training, tools, and resources to do both effectively. Law enforcement often monitors online activity to hold offenders accountable, but in the absence of clear national standards for interpreting digital content, they risk misreading context and deepening mistrust. Technology companies design and manage the features that shape these interactions, but sustained investments in safety measures and partnerships with local communities remain inconsistent. Meanwhile, those who best understand these digital environments—young people themselves—are rarely given a meaningful role in shaping solutions. They know the coded language, context, and social dynamics behind social media posts better than anyone. Excluding them from decision-making overlooks valuable expertise and weakens prevention efforts.

No single sector can solve this challenge alone. Community practitioners often spot early warning signs and can de-escalate conflicts before they turn violent. Law enforcement can intervene when threats are credible and imminent. Technology companies control the digital infrastructure that can either amplify harm or help stop it. And young people can help design the most effective responses. But without coordination, each operates in a silo.

The path forward is not more surveillance or reflexive crackdowns that criminalize speech and erode trust in historically over-policed communities. It is smarter coordination. That means implementing community-led virtual intervention roles, developing ethical early warning systems centered on de-escalation, and instituting clear standards for interpreting online content that distinguish credible threats from protected expression. The paper also calls for meaningful corporate accountability from tech platforms and investment in prevention partnerships within high-risk communities.

As daily life shifts online, violence prevention must follow. Digital disputes can no longer be treated as separate from the real-world violence they can potentially perpetuate. In high-risk communities, online conflict accelerates retaliation and compresses the timeline from conflict to crisis. The question is no longer whether online conflicts can turn deadly; but whether our systems will evolve fast enough to stop them.

Dr. Desmond Patton serves on the board of Tech Policy Press.