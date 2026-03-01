Tech Policy Press Welcomes New Assistant Editor, Tech Reporting Fellow

Announcement

Justin Hendrix

Mar 1, 2026

Ashley Faler, left; Jade-Ruyu, right.

Tech Policy Press is expanding its team. Today, we are pleased to announce two new additions that reflect our commitment to delivering news, analysis, and perspective on issues at the intersection of technology and democracy from a global perspective: a new Assistant Editor joining our full-time staff, and a new Reporting Fellow based in the United Kingdom.

Ashley Faler

Tech Policy Press is pleased to announce that Ashley Faler has joined its full-time staff as Assistant Editor, where she will help increase the visibility of the organization’s editorial products and shape the organization’s work to advance a pro-democracy movement in tech and tech policy. Ashley has a background in strategic communications, tech policy, and social impact, having led storytelling and engagement efforts at the US Agency for International Development (USAID), the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), and a variety of other US government agencies and nonprofits.

"Ashley joins us at a pivotal moment for Tech Policy Press. As we work to broaden our contributor base and deepen our engagement with the policymakers, advocates, researchers, and civil society voices who are driving change in their own contexts around the world, we need people who understand the complexity of that landscape and the power of strategic communication to cut through it,” said Justin Hendrix, CEO and Editor of Tech Policy Press. “Ashley's experience gives her a rare ability to translate between communities, and that is exactly what we need to help us better serve a global audience."

Ashley holds a Master’s in Government from Johns Hopkins University, where she wrote her thesis on the intersection of social media and student activism in the United States, and a Bachelor’s in International Affairs from George Washington University.

Jade-Ruyu Yan

Tech Policy Press is also pleased to announce that Jade-Ruyu Yan has been selected as the inaugural UK Tech Reporting Fellow through its cross-newsroom collaboration with OpenDemocracy. Jade-Ruyu, an investigative journalist from Hong Kong, brings a strong background to this fellowship, where she will track, investigate, and analyze the rapidly evolving tech and society beat in the United Kingdom.

“The tech industry’s corporate consolidation and dispersed and uneven geographic footprint present a unique challenge for small newsrooms looking to investigate how technology affects societies around the world,” said openDemocracy’s editor-in-chief Aman Sethi. “This fellowship is an attempt to fix this problem by pooling openDemocracy’s reporting resources with Tech Policy Press’s domain expertise.”

“As policymakers in the UK confront the growing concentration of power in the technology sector, their decisions are sending signals that resonate globally,” said Ramsha Jahangir, senior editor at Tech Policy Press. “This fellowship underscores our commitment to keeping pace with the UK’s fast-moving tech policy debates and ensuring they are reported with clarity, depth, and international perspective.

“There's a lot of PR and behind-the-scenes action going on with these tech developments. I'm looking forward to digging in with a great team to give people the information they need, so that we can all ask the right questions of the UK government and companies,” said Jade-Ruyu.

Previously, Jade-Ruyu reported for Computer Weekly, Project Brazen, The Chicago Tribune, The Chicago Sun-Times, Ad Age, and other publications.





