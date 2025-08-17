Technology and Democracy in the New India

Podcast

Justin Hendrix /

Aug 17, 2025

Audio of this conversation is available via your favorite podcast service.

In July 2023, the editors of the Journal of Democracy posted an essay under the question, “Is India Still a Democracy?” Considering the country’s precarious politics, they wrote, “At a time when the world’s autocrats are increasingly assertive, and the world’s democrats increasingly diffident and inward looking, the cause of democracy can ill afford a loss of India’s magnitude.”

Today’s guest is Rahul Bhatia, the author of a book that is part journalistic account, part history, and part memoir, that tries to get at the root causes of the country’s situation. It’s titled The New India: The Unmaking of the World's Largest Democracy.

Reviewing the book in The Guardian, Salil Tripathi writes that “Bhatia’s remarkable book is an absorbing account of India’s transformation from the world’s largest democracy to something more like the world’s most populous country that regularly holds elections.”

Bhatia considers the role of technology, including taking a close look at Aadhaar—India’s national biometric identification program, in order to consider the role it plays in the modern state and what the motivations behind it reveal.

The New York Times called The New India one of the ‘100 Notable Books of 2024, NPR selected it as one of the best books of the year, and it was named best non-fiction book of the year by the Kerala Literature Festival, which is Asia's largest literary festival.

A transcript of the discussion is forthcoming.