The Dangerous Combination of Technology and Capitalism

Feb 2, 2025

Just days before he left office, former US President Joe Biden gave a farewell address from the Oval Office. Staring directly into the camera, Biden said he wanted to warn the country about things that gave him great concern.

And that’s the dangerous concentration of power in the hands of a very few ultrawealthy people, and the dangerous consequences if their abuse of power is left unchecked. Today, an oligarchy is taking shape in America of extreme wealth, power and influence that literally threatens our entire democracy, our basic rights and freedoms and a fair shot for everyone to get ahead.

He hearkened back to another farewell speech delivered by President Dwight D. Eisenhower on the same date, on the same date in 1961. In that speech, Eisenhower famously warned about the emergence of the military-industrial complex.

Six decades later, I'm equally concerned about the potential rise of a tech industrial complex that could pose real dangers.

Biden pointed to problems at the intersection of social media and democracy, warning that we must hold major technology platforms to account.

The truth is smothered by lies told for power and for profit. We must hold the social platforms accountable to protect our children, our families, and our very democracy from the abuse of power.

But then he turned to A. I. and the dangers it may pose, especially to our economy and how we work.

Meanwhile, artificial intelligence is the most consequential technology of our time, perhaps of all time. Nothing offers more profound possibilities and risks for our economy, and our security, our society, for humanity. Artificial intelligence even has the potential to help us answer my call to end cancer as we know it. But unless safeguards are in place, AI could spawn new threats to our rights, our way of life, to our privacy, how we work and how we protect our nation.

A couple of days after Biden delivered his speech, and on the eve of President Donald Trump's inauguration, I spoke with Jathan Sadowski, a senior lecturer in the Faculty of Information Technology at Monash University in Melbourne, Australia; co-host of This Machine Kills, a weekly podcast on technology and political economy. Sadowski is the author of the new book The Mechanic and the Luddite: A Ruthless Criticism of Technology and Capitalism from the University of California Press. He says that right now, technology escapes even the bare minimum of public accountability–let alone public control–that we demand from other forms of power.

