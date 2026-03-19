The High Stakes of Pakistan’s Push for AI Sovereignty

Perspective

Fahad Umer /

Mar 19, 2026

Pakistan Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif addresses the inaugural ceremony of AI Indus Week in Islamabad on Feb. 9, 2026. Source: X/GovtofPakistan.

Pakistan is investing $1 billion in Artificial Intelligence, a bold effort to develop domestic expertise and reduce reliance on foreign technology. Yet ambition alone cannot guarantee sovereignty. The government frames this investment as an opportunity to secure economic and strategic agency, but the real question is whether it will translate into genuine control or become another high-cost experiment in dependency.

For Pakistan, the stakes are particularly high. With AI capabilities concentrated in a handful of global powers, countries like Pakistan risk leaving critical infrastructure, public services, and sensitive data subject to foreign systems and influence. The deal between OpenAI and the United States Department of Defense illustrates this concern. If key sectors such as defense, healthcare, and finance become dependent on such providers, any geopolitical tension could lead to degraded performance or even disruptions to essential services for the consumer country. In this context, Pakistan’s AI investments represent more than a modernization effort. They reflect a growing recognition that technological capability is increasingly tied to geopolitical autonomy.

There is also the problem of asymmetric visibility, where providers like OpenAI retain deeper insight into system usage, performance, and vulnerabilities than Pakistan itself. These are not hypothetical risks; they are the predictable consequences of technological dependence and precisely what a serious AI sovereignty strategy must prevent. To safeguard national interests, Pakistan must develop its own AI infrastructure, even while navigating the practical challenges this entails. The success of this strategy will determine whether Pakistan achieves genuine technological sovereignty or remains reliant on foreign powers.

The high cost of frontier AI

Building frontier AI infrastructure, however, is not simply a matter of ambition. Developing frontier AI infrastructure requires vast computing power, sophisticated talent, and operational oversight. Training a single large-scale AI model can cost tens or hundreds of millions of dollars in compute alone, while running such models at a national scale demands massive electricity and data resources. Pakistan’s current capacity, centered in a single AI-optimized data center in Karachi with roughly 3,000 GPUs, is a start but far below the scale needed to achieve true AI sovereignty. Ambition must be paired with deliberate strategy, governance, and investment choices to avoid the trap of relying on external systems that may compromise national autonomy.

Pakistan's current AI policy implicitly acknowledges the gap in computing capacity, capital ecosystem, or semiconductor supply chain needed to build frontier-scale language models. That is simply a fact of the present moment. Pakistan must be deliberate, rather than reactive, in how it positions itself within the AI economy now taking shape.

The global AI landscape is consolidating into a layered structure. At the top are frontier model creators, principally the United States and China, who design the foundational systems that power downstream applications. Leading US tech companies like Amazon, Microsoft, and Meta are collectively investing $600 billion in capital expenditures, primarily focused on AI infrastructure. In contrast, China is pursuing a similar scale of ambition through state-led initiatives: it has launched a National AI Industry Investment Fund with an initial $8.2 billion and a National Venture Capital Guidance Fund aiming to mobilize over $138 billion over 20 years for AI, semiconductors, and quantum technologies

In the middle are AI infrastructure states, including parts of Europe and the Gulf, investing heavily in compute clusters. Current estimates indicate that an investment of $30 billion has already been made in AI by the GCC (Gulf Cooperation Council) countries. At the base are application economies: countries that build domain-specific products on top of existing models. With its modest computing capacity, Pakistan currently sits at the lower end of the global AI hierarchy, raising the question of whether its billion-dollar investment will change that.

Energy as a strategic advantage

Pakistan may have structural advantages, such as underused electricity capacity, but whether these translate into meaningful AI capability depends on careful policy and execution. Pakistan’s installed electricity generation capacity now exceeds 46,000 megawatts, yet large portions of that capacity remain underutilized as grid demand fluctuates and solar adoption accelerates. Recent estimates suggest that significant generation capacity sits idle during certain periods, creating a rare opportunity to redirect surplus power toward digital infrastructure rather than leaving it economically stranded. Recognizing this potential, policymakers have already discussed allocating around 2,000 megawatts of electricity in an initial phase for high-performance computing and AI data centers.

Globally, energy is rapidly becoming the bottleneck of the AI economy. As demand for AI data centers expands, countries capable of providing reliable electricity at scale are increasingly attractive locations for compute infrastructure. If Pakistan strategically aligns its surplus energy capacity with national AI infrastructure planning, it could transform an existing inefficiency in the power sector into a strategic advantage, supporting domestic AI operations while maintaining control over critical systems.

Rather than attempting to build trillion-parameter foundation models from scratch, an endeavor that is both slow and financially unsustainable for Pakistan's current conditions, the focus should be on compressing the intelligence of large models into smaller, efficient, locally hosted open source systems. Knowledge distillation allows exactly this: taking the capabilities of resource-heavy models and producing leaner, cost-effective versions that can run on domestic infrastructure, without routing sensitive data through foreign servers and at a lower inference cost. This approach has been demonstrated in practice: researchers at Berkeley recreated OpenAI’s reasoning model for $450 in 19 hours, while Stanford researchers built their own model in just 26 minutes using less than $50 in compute credits.

The path forward

Whether Pakistan can navigate the AI transition successfully remains uncertain. Building infrastructure alone does not guarantee strategic agency. Countries that succeed will be those that control their technological foundations, shape how AI operates within critical institutions, and maintain regulatory authority as the technology evolves, rather than those with the largest models or deepest capital.

Pakistan already has key ingredients for this kind of agency, including a growing AI-optimized computing infrastructure, a large technical workforce, and emerging national investments in AI. Turning these advantages into meaningful sovereignty will depend on strong policy frameworks, effective governance, and careful oversight. Institutions such as the National AI Taskforce, which coordinates a cross-sector roadmap, and the National Center of Artificial Intelligence, which supports research and deployment, provide a foundation. Pakistan has the talent, domain knowledge, and data assets that could support a meaningful position in the global AI landscape, but achieving this will depend entirely on deliberate strategy, sustained investment, and careful risk management.