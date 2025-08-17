Through to Thriving: Pursuing The Truth with Dr. Jasmine McNealy and Naomi Nix

Podcast

Anika Collier Navaroli /

Aug 17, 2025

Welcome to another episode of the special podcast series, Through to Thriving. In this series, I am talking with tech policy folks who can help us imagine futures beyond our current moment.

For this episode, I spoke with Dr. Jasmine McNealy, an attorney, critical public interest technologist, and professor in the Department of Media Production, Management, and Technology at the University of Florida, and Naomi Nix, a staff writer for The Washington Post, where she reports about technology and social media companies.

We talked about how they found themselves on the path through journalism and into tech policy, the distinctions between truth and facts and whether there has ever been such a thing as a singular truth, how communities of color have historically seen and filled the gaps in mainstream media coverage, the rise of news influencers, and how journalists can regain the trust of the public.

We reminisced about prescient conversations in the earlier days of the internet:

Jasmine: Okay. 2011, a pre Snowden era. On Twitter, there were vibrant communities that were happening… One of the chats that I participated in was like all these privacy oriented people, whether they were industry or advocacy government people, academics would have conversations for an hour, like once a month. And they would talk about what's on deck for privacy, what's on deck for privacy and technology and platforms, and all these things that are happening. And like every bad thing that was predicted during those chats has happened so far.

We also talked about what it is like to currently work in institutions that are under attack:

Naomi: The mission feels as urgent as ever. While trust in media, and particularly, I think, mainstream media has declined, and that feels sad and discouraging. But also feels like a challenge of like, how do we explain how we work? How do we continue to try to win the trust of the American people, of our readers? And how do we do it in a way where there's a business model that allows us to exist and to do that work? That's a really tough challenge. But it feels important.

We discussed the value and continued importance of the future of journalism training:

Jasmine: I think it's something that must continue. However, we all know that you don't have to go to journalism school to be a journalist—or to be considered as doing journalism, I should say. And so this has been a part of the conversation of the professionalism of journalism for a long time, and that is: what is the training that people need to have, or what is the kind of framework that people need to have to be doing journalism with regard to objectivity, whatever that means, but specifically with regard to facts and putting out factual information—or information, period, and then trying to pass it off as facts? What is the kind of mindset that people should have with regard to information sharing? If we want to just telescope it out from journalism as a general matter, these are questions that we have to have as a professor in a college of journalism and communications. My hope is that we continue to make this a part of training and not shy away from it with respect to the students that are coming through, and quite frankly, any professionals or anyone else that comes through as well.

Naomi: I think that is really important, in part because of the rise of news influencers who are sort of operating outside of mainstream media organizations. I think at the moment we're still at a point where a lot of the sort of original reporting is very much still happening in mainstream news organizations. And then we have the rise of news influencers who are responding to some of that reporting and putting their own spin on it or adding context that they think their audience should know. And I think the more that internet influencers and media consumers understand how journalism works, the better our information ecosystem will be.

We also discussed their advice for the next generation of practitioners who want to combine journalism and tech policy:

Jasmine: I would say read a lot. Read a lot of different things. Read history, read sociology, and read nonfiction. But then do not be afraid to write for yourself. Please write for yourself. I'm begging you to write for yourself. But also, you know, I'm not missing the visual journalists at all, and the photojournalists—do that yourself as well, but be willing to be vulnerable in writing for yourself and accepting feedback on it as well.

Naomi: I think it's important to try to take the opportunities that are going to challenge you the most and that are often the more difficult opportunities over the more prestigious opportunity or the thing that you think might look good on paper. Because the more you just improve your objective skills to do the craft, the better off you'll be to navigate the various changes that'll come in the industry. Because the craft isn't always easy, of pursuing truth, of capturing it, of building a beat, of editing, of capturing a moment. Go for the thing that's gonna teach you the most.

