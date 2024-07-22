Tracking California’s Proposed AI Legislation

Alan Kyle /

Jul 22, 2024

Illustration of the California State Capitol building in Sacramento.

With a raft of proposed legislation before its legislature, California is on the verge of enacting new AI regulations that will affect millions of people both within and outside the state. This bill tracker offers a resource for those interested in understanding the proposed laws, as well as which measures are likely to pass and how they may affect the AI landscape.

The tracker is an Airtable base containing the 30 AI bills making their way through the legislative process and includes tags and categories that can be filtered and grouped. The status of each bill will be updated within 1-3 days of it being referred to a committee, to a floor vote, whether it's passed or died, and whether it has been signed by the governor.

The California legislature is on summer recess until August 5, after which we can expect lots of movement, debate, and amendments to take place. The deadline for each house to pass bills is August 31. Passed bills will be sent to the governor, who may sign a bill, veto it, or permit it to become law without his signature.

The classification of these bills is, of course, subjective. I invite suggestions via direct message on LinkedIn, where I intend to post more updates and analysis.

Initial Insights: