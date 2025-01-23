Home

Tracking Key Tech Policy Positions in the Trump Administration

Marissa Braswell, David Paiz-Torres, Andrew Serulneck, Rachel Lau, J.J. Tolentino, Ben Lennett / Jan 23, 2025

January 20, 2025: Donald Trump is sworn in as the 47th President of the United States in the Capitol Rotunda in Washington DC. Wikimedia

With the inauguration of President Donald Trump for a second term in the White House, the new administration is busy installing individuals into key roles across the federal government that will play a role in determining the government’s overall approach to technology and tech policy. Tech Policy Press, in partnership with Freedman Consulting, is tracking the appointments, nominations, and confirmations for more than 100 key federal tech-policy-related positions.

You can find the tracker here.

Please note that this document is a work in progress, and we’d value your assistance. You can email us at contributions@techpolicy.press if you have information on one of the listed positions or a nomination or appointment of interest. Some of these positions may change or cease to exist, and new ones may be created. Over the next couple of weeks, we plan to update this document regularly and occasionally update this post with key information.

Authors

Marissa Braswell
Marissa is a reporter and producer located in New Jersey. You can find her work at WNYC, The Amsterdam News, and QBurgh. She’s a recent graduate of the Craig Newmark Graduate School of Journalism in New York City.
David Paiz-Torres
David Paiz-Torres is a Colombian-American journalist based on Long Island. He has experience covering technology, criminal justice and labor issues. He recently graduated from the Craig Newmark Graduate School of Journalism with a Master’s degree.
Andrew Serulneck
Andrew Serulneck is a journalist and a master's candidate at the Craig Newmark Graduate School of Journalism at CUNY. A Rutgers Law School graduate, he served as Articles Editor for the Rutgers University Law Review and contributed as a researcher at the Rutgers Center for Corporate Governance Finte...
Rachel Lau
Rachel Lau is a Senior Associate at Freedman Consulting, LLC, where she assists project teams with research, strategic planning, and communications efforts. Her projects cover a range of issue areas, including technology policy, criminal justice reform, economic development, and diversity and equity...
J.J. Tolentino
J.J. Tolentino is a Senior Associate at Freedman Consulting, LLC where he assists project teams with research, strategic planning, and communication efforts. His work covers issues including technology policy, social and economic justice, and youth development.
Ben Lennett
Ben Lennett is managing editor for Tech Policy Press and a writer and researcher focused on understanding the impact of social media and digital platforms on democracy. He has worked in various research and advocacy roles for the past decade, including as the policy director for the Open Technology ...

