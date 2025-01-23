Tracking Key Tech Policy Positions in the Trump Administration

Marissa Braswell,

David Paiz-Torres,

Andrew Serulneck,

Rachel Lau,

J.J. Tolentino,

Ben Lennett /

Jan 23, 2025

January 20, 2025: Donald Trump is sworn in as the 47th President of the United States in the Capitol Rotunda in Washington DC. Wikimedia

With the inauguration of President Donald Trump for a second term in the White House, the new administration is busy installing individuals into key roles across the federal government that will play a role in determining the government’s overall approach to technology and tech policy. Tech Policy Press, in partnership with Freedman Consulting, is tracking the appointments, nominations, and confirmations for more than 100 key federal tech-policy-related positions.

You can find the tracker here.

Please note that this document is a work in progress, and we’d value your assistance. You can email us at contributions@techpolicy.press if you have information on one of the listed positions or a nomination or appointment of interest. Some of these positions may change or cease to exist, and new ones may be created. Over the next couple of weeks, we plan to update this document regularly and occasionally update this post with key information.