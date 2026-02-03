Tracking the Paris Prosecutor's Investigation into Elon Musk's X

The raid

At X's French offices in Paris, authorities carried out a search and seizure operation as part of a preliminary investigation.

The Paris Prosecutor's Office is investigating alleged complicity in the following offenses:

Child sexual abuse material: Possession of pornographic images of minors

Organized distribution, offering, or making available of images of minors of pornographic nature Sexual deepfakes: Violation of personal image rights through the creation of sexually explicit deepfakes

Defamation of a person's image Holocaust denial: Denial of crimes against humanity (Holocaust denial is a crime in France) Algorithm manipulation: Manipulation of an automated data processing system as part of an organized group

Fraudulent data extraction

Authorities issued summons for X executives, including Elon Musk, as the "de facto and de jure" manager of the X platform at the time of the events under consideration, and former CEO Linda Yaccarino, who served in the role from May 2023 to July 2025, to participate in voluntary interviews in Paris on April 20. The prosecutor's office says, "The voluntary interviews with the managers should enable them to explain their position on the facts and, where applicable, the compliance measures envisaged."

The prosecutor's office said, "At this stage, the conduct of the investigation is based on a constructive approach, with the aim of ultimately ensuring that the X platform complies with French law, as it operates on the national territory." The authorities also announced an official departure from the X platform, indicating they will communicate via LinkedIn and Instagram going forward.

Early in the day, Kami Haeri, X's lawyer in France, reportedly said, "We are not making any comment at this stage." By the afternoon, in a statement posted on X, the company called the raid "staged" and said the allegations were "baseless" and that "X categorically denies any wrongdoing." Elon Musk called it a "political attack."