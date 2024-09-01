Understanding the People Who Turn Lies Into Reality

Justin Hendrix /

Sep 1, 2024

Audio of this conversation is available via your favorite podcast service.

Renée DiResta, who serves on the board of Tech Policy Press and has been an occasional contributor, is the author of Invisible Rulers: The People Who Turn Lies Into Reality, published by Hachette Book Group in June. Reviewing the book in Vox, A.W. Olheiser writes:

DiResta’s book is part history, part analysis, and part memoir, as it spans from pre-internet examinations of the psychology of rumor and propaganda to the biggest moments of online conspiracy and harassment from the social media era. In the end, DiResta applies what she’s learned in a decade of closely researching online disinformation, manipulation, and abuse, to her personal experience of being the target of a series of baseless accusations that, despite their lack of evidence, prompted Rep. Jim Jordan, as chair of the House subcommittee on Weaponization of the Federal Government, to launch an investigation.

I had a chance to catch up with Renée last week to discuss some of the key ideas in the book, and how she sees them playing out in current moment we're in headed into the 2024 US election.

The cover of Invisible Rulers: The People Who Turn Lies into Reality, by Renée DiResta. Hachette Book Group, June 2024.

A transcript is forthcoming.