Podcast
What Are the Implications if the AI Boom Turns to Bust?Justin Hendrix / Nov 13, 2025
Audio of this conversation is available via your favorite podcast service.
This episode considers whether today’s massive AI investment boom reflects real economic fundamentals or an unsustainable bubble, and how a potential crash could reshape AI policy, public sentiment, and narratives about the future that are embraced and advanced not only by Silicon Valley billionaires, but also by politicians and governments.
I'm joined by three experts:
- Ryan Cummings, chief of staff at the Stanford Institute for Economic Policy Research and coauthor of a recent New York Times opinion on the possibility of an AI bubble;
- Sarah West, co-director of the AI Now Institute, which recently mapped the economic and political power of the AI industry; and
- Brian Merchant, author of the newsletter Blood in the Machine, a journalist in residence at the AI Now Institute, and author of a recent piece in Wired on signals that suggest a bubble.
A transcript of the discussion is forthcoming.
Authors
Justin Hendrix
Justin Hendrix is CEO and Editor of Tech Policy Press, a nonprofit media venture concerned with the intersection of technology and democracy. Previously, he was Executive Director of NYC Media Lab. He spent over a decade at The Economist in roles including Vice President of Business Development & In...
Related
PerspectiveThe AI Deregulation Agenda Has Helped Create an AI Bubble and May Hasten a CrashSeptember 9, 2025
AnalysisWashington's Quest for AI Dominance Leaves Allies Between Rock and a Hard PlaceAugust 7, 2025
PerspectiveAI Isn’t a Superintelligence. It's a Market in Need of Disclosure.October 27, 2025
PerspectiveExpanding Hype Literacy to Protect DemocracyAugust 21, 2025