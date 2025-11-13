Home

What Are the Implications if the AI Boom Turns to Bust?

Justin Hendrix / Nov 13, 2025

Audio of this conversation is available via your favorite podcast service.

This episode considers whether today’s massive AI investment boom reflects real economic fundamentals or an unsustainable bubble, and how a potential crash could reshape AI policy, public sentiment, and narratives about the future that are embraced and advanced not only by Silicon Valley billionaires, but also by politicians and governments. 

I'm joined by three experts:

A transcript of the discussion is forthcoming.

Justin Hendrix
Justin Hendrix is CEO and Editor of Tech Policy Press, a nonprofit media venture concerned with the intersection of technology and democracy. Previously, he was Executive Director of NYC Media Lab. He spent over a decade at The Economist in roles including Vice President of Business Development & In...

