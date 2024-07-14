What Comes After Murthy v Missouri

Dean Jackson,

Justin Hendrix /

Jul 14, 2024

Audio of this conversation is available via your favorite podcast service.

On June 26, the US Supreme Court issued a 6-3 ruling in Murthy v Missouri, a cased that considered whether the Biden administration violated the First Amendment in its efforts to address COVID-19 mis- and disinformation on social media. The Court found in favor of the administration, but that's not the end of the story. The ruling and the circumstances surrounding the case will have lasting ramifications.

Tech Policy press fellow Dean Jackson, who studied the case closely, discussed the outcome and what it means for the future with three experts:

Olga Belogolova , director of the Emerging Technologies Initiative at the Johns Hopkins School of Advanced International Studies (SAIS);

Nina Jankowicz, co-founder and CEO of the American Sunlight Project.

A transcript of this discussion is forthcoming.