What Is Europe Trying to Achieve With Its Omnibus and Sovereignty Push?

Ramsha Jahangir / Nov 23, 2025

Audio of this conversation is available via your favorite podcast service.

This week, the European Commission unveiled a sweeping plan to overhaul how the EU enforces its digital and privacy rules as part of a ‘Digital Omnibus,’ aiming to ease compliance burdens and speed up implementation of the bloc’s landmark laws. Branded as a “simplification” initiative, the omnibus proposal touches core areas of EU tech regulation — notably the AI Act and the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

The Commission argues that this update is necessary to ensure practical implementation of the laws, but civil society organizations see the proposed reform as the “biggest rollback of digital fundamental rights in EU history.”

I spoke to two experts to understand what the EU is trying to achieve:

  • Leevi Saari, EU Policy Fellow at AI Now Institute
  • Julia Smakman, Senior Researcher at the Ada Lovelace Institute

A transcript is forthcoming.

Authors

Ramsha Jahangir
Ramsha Jahangir is an Associate Editor at Tech Policy Press. Previously, she led Policy and Communications at the Global Network Initiative (GNI), which she now occasionally represents as a Senior Fellow on a range of issues related to human rights and tech policy. As an award-winning journalist and...

