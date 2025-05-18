Home

What the History of Internet Governance Tells Us About the Future of Tech Policy

Justin Hendrix / May 18, 2025

Audio of this conversation is available via your favorite podcast service.

Today’s guest is Milton L. Mueller, a professor at the Georgia Institute of Technology in the School of Public Policy and the head of an advocacy policy analysis group called the Internet Governance Project.

Mueller has long walked the halls and sat in the rooms where internet governance is discussed and debated, and has played a role in shaping global Internet policies and institutions.

He’s the author of a new book called Declaring Independence in Cyberspace: Internet Self-Governance and the End of US Control of ICANN, which takes us into those rooms, telling the story of how and why the US government gave up its control of ICANN, a key internet governance institution responsible for internet names, numbers, and protocols.

That history tells us a lot about where we are today when it comes to the broader geopolitics and governance of technology, and it has implications for the governance fights ahead, including over artificial intelligence.

A transcript is forthcoming.

Authors

Justin Hendrix
Justin Hendrix

