Podcast

Why Independent Researchers Need Better Access to Platform Data

Justin Hendrix / Nov 9, 2025

This episode was recorded in Barcelona at this year’s Mozilla Festival. One session at the festival focused on how to get better access to data for independent researchers to study technology platforms and products and their effects on society. It coincided with the launch of the Knight-Georgetown Institute’s report, “Better Access: Data for the Common Good,” the product of a year-long effort to create “a roadmap for expanding access to high-influence public platform data – the narrow slice of public platform data that has the greatest impact on civic life,” with input from individuals across the research community, civil society, and journalism.

In a gazebo near the Mozilla Festival mainstage, I hosted a discussion with three people working on questions related to data access and advocating for independent technology research:

  • Peter Chapman, associate director of the Knight-Georgetown Institute;
  • Brandi Geurkink, executive director of the Coalition for Independent Tech Research and a former campaigner and fellow at Mozilla; and
  • LK Seiling, a researcher at the Weizenbaum Institute in Berlin and coordinator of the DSA40 Data Access Collaboratory.

