A Case Against Forever: Why Cloud and Social Media Need Inactivity-Based Deletions

Perspective

Koa DeMarzo /

Jun 15, 2026

Luke Conroy and Anne Fehres & AI4Media / Better Images of AI / Models Built From Fossils / CC-BY 4.0

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The internet has largely operated on an unspoken promise of permanence. Users sign up for cloud storage platforms and social media networks with the implicit assumption that files, photos, and posts will remain hosted on a server somewhere until they choose to delete them. For a while, this has been the industry standard.

In more recent years, however, tech giants like Google and Microsoft, as well as free email services like Yahoo and AOL, have moved away from that norm by adopting inactivity policies. These policies typically provide that the company reserves the right to delete accounts after one to two years of complete dormancy. Though such measures could be problematic for inattentive users, ending the era of indefinite retention does provide privacy, security, and environmental benefits; all major platforms should adopt similar policies. Notably, Apple and Meta have inactivity clauses in their terms of service, though deletions are rarely enforced unless a user manually deletes their account.

The argument for keeping user data forever usually centers on user convenience, but practically speaking, this is a structural illusion. Because major email providers now purge inactive accounts, signing into an old secondary account eventually becomes impossible. Email is the foundational root of online identity and account recovery. If a user is truly offline for an extended period, they risk losing their email address, preventing them from resetting passwords, recovering accounts, or even authenticating an account deletion request.

At that point, secondary accounts become permanently orphaned; they still exist, but no one, not even the original owner, can verify their identity with a password reset link or security code.

This points to a pressing issue: the privacy and security risks of digital hoarding. While security standards may be strong today, tomorrow brings new threats requiring updated protocols. For example, security questions are now widely considered a weak practice, as the information that often underlies the answers can be found publicly online or purchased from data brokers. Apple recognized such vulnerabilities and actively pushed users to enable two-factor authentication, now mandated on new accounts. However, dormant accounts without upgraded protocols may still rely on inferior security, drastically increasing the risk of an account takeover. While Apple has an inactivity clause in its terms of service, users note that it is rarely enforced.

Furthermore, platform security does not evolve uniformly. Retaining user data indefinitely creates heightened risks, especially if a defunct platform abandons its domain names or other related infrastructure. Looking ahead, the looming threat of quantum computing has cybersecurity researchers debating the lifespan of current encryption standards. Preserving dormant data indefinitely creates long-term exposure. If a data breach occurs, users pay the price. Hijacked social media profiles can be repurposed to spread scams, harming the user’s offline reputation. Breached cloud storage can expose sensitive financial, health, and location data.

The rise of generative artificial intelligence has significantly changed the threat landscape for abandoned data. Historically, an inactive account mostly took up server space—an often negligible expense to providers. Today, threat actors can weaponize it. Hackers routinely scrape public content from social media profiles to fuel advanced social engineering campaigns. Using years-old posts, writing samples, and mapped friendship networks, attackers can deploy AI to impersonate account holders and target their networks with highly personalized phishing scams. Dormant data thus becomes a valuable resource for cybercriminals.

From a regulatory standpoint, indefinite retention directly contradicts many global privacy frameworks. Laws like the European Union’s General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) and various US state-level privacy laws champion "data minimization,” a principle that companies should collect and retain only the minimum data required to provide a service. Because user-uploaded content generally lacks a legally mandated retention period, inactive accounts can be deleted without a legal conflict. As privacy laws tighten globally, indefinite retention should face increased scrutiny.

Retaining this forgotten data rarely benefits the original user. It primarily benefits the tech companies hoarding it. In the fiercely competitive AI arms race, massive datasets are highly valuable capital. Exabytes of dormant user data may provide a vast, free reservoir for training proprietary machine learning models without a user’s consent or awareness. Furthermore, retention policies allow companies to artificially pad user metrics, presenting a skewed picture of platform health to shareholders.

The solution is straightforward: platforms must shift their default settings, or policymakers should mandate the change. Reasonable exceptions can be made. Cloud storage data could be retained if the user pays for a premium tier. Furthermore, platforms should implement service-level data separation. Apple, for example, could preserve a user's purchased iTunes and App Store media while securely purging their inactive, unmaintained iCloud data. This ensures consumers do not lose paid digital assets while mitigating the risks of hoarding sensitive, user-generated content. Laws could also exempt corporate and educational accounts, and social media companies could reasonably exempt memorialized accounts or content of significant historical interest.

However, the default expectation for the average standard consumer account must change. Sunsetting inactive data after a reasonable, clearly communicated timeframe protects users from emerging AI threats, aligns with the reality of email expirations, respects global data minimization standards, and stops the reckless consumption of finite resources.

Consistent enforcement of inactivity policies gives users clearer expectations. Privacy regulations are vital consumer protections, and expanding them to include a “duty to delete,” putting the burden on the provider, is a logical next step, especially as modern advancements turn dormant data into a significant liability. Indefinite data retention is not a feature; it is a structural vulnerability that must be addressed.