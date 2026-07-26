A Roadmap for Confronting the Chilling Effects of Censorship, Surveillance and New Technology

Podcast
A Roadmap for Confronting the Chilling Effects of Censorship, Surveillance and New TechnologyJustin Hendrix / Jul 26, 2026
Audio of this conversation is available via your favorite podcast service.
Across the world, despots and and wannabe dictators are deploying new tools, both legal and technological, to stifle dissent and oppress. Today’s guest is Jonathon W. Penney, the author of Chilling Effects: Repression, Conformity, and Power in the Digital Age, a book from Cambridge University Press that explores the weaponization of surveillance, censorship, and technologies of control and offers a roadmap for the reforms necessary to push back.
A transcript is forthcoming.
Authors
Justin Hendrix
Justin Hendrix is CEO and Editor of Tech Policy Press, a nonprofit media venture concerned with the intersection of technology and democracy. Previously, he was Executive Director of NYC Media Lab. He spent over a decade at The Economist in roles including Vice President of Business Development & In...
Topics
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