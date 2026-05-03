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AI, Gig Work, and the Future of Nursing

Chris Mills Rodrigo, Justin Hendrix / May 3, 2026

In this episode, Tech Policy Press fellow Chris Mills Rodrigo speaks with Katie Wells, a senior fellow at the AI Now Institute and the author of two reports on the 'gig-ification' of nursing, to dig into how AI is reshaping the profession from the inside out.

Rodrigo and Wells examine what's actually being deployed in hospitals: scheduling algorithms, productivity tools, and a fast-growing app-based contingent workforce that is turning bedside care into something closer to gig work. Wells reports that these trends prefigure the broader adoption of AI in healthcare, raising questions not only about the stability of the profession and the quality of patient care, but also about how the degradation of healthcare work affects communities.

A transcript is forthcoming.

Authors

Chris Mills Rodrigo
Chris Mills Rodrigo is the managing editor of Inequality.org, a project of the Institute for Policy Studies, and a freelance journalist covering tech and politics, based in Brooklyn. He previously covered tech policy for The Hill.
Justin Hendrix
Justin Hendrix is CEO and Editor of Tech Policy Press, a nonprofit media venture concerned with the intersection of technology and democracy. Previously, he was Executive Director of NYC Media Lab. He spent over a decade at The Economist in roles including Vice President of Business Development & In...

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