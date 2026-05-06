As Companies Monetize AI, Courts Will Weigh In

Analysis

Madeline Batt /

May 6, 2026

Madeline Batt is the Legal Fellow for Tech Justice Law.

The Tech Litigation Roundup spotlights notable lawsuits and court decisions across a variety of tech-and-law issues.

A new lawsuit brings the question of AI monetization into the courthouse. The class action Doe v. Perplexity targets generative AI company Perplexity, along with Meta and Google, alleging they disclosed transcripts of users’ conversations with chatbots for targeted advertising. The case highlights a burgeoning monetization strategy for the AI industry to solve generative AI’s profitability problem with a function the technology has proven especially adept at: collecting intimate information about users. Coming a few months after announcements from Meta and OpenAI that they would use data from AI products to target ads, this class action provides an important window into how this form of monetization will be challenged in the courts.

How will AI turn a profit?

Even as generative AI has attracted massive investment from venture capitalists and resulted in multi-billion-dollar valuations for AI start-ups, AI companies continue to lack a profitable business model. Generative AI models are extremely expensive to build and operate, and most users do not pay to use AI products. Even those who pay for AI subscriptions are not paying enough to cover the immense costs. In combination with circular financing agreements and other warning signs, these dynamics are leading some experts to voice fears of an AI bubble. (Others think the industry is turning a corner.)

Against this backdrop, the internet’s leading business model, advertising, may present an attractive option. Online targeted advertising functions by tracking user behavior across websites and applications, using algorithms to infer interests and purchasing habits so advertisements can be tailored to the consumers most likely to act on them. Personal data is the engine of this system. With many consumers treating chatbots as confidantes (often with tragic results), AI companies are gaining access to exceptionally intimate data about consumers. Meta has already indicated that it is using this new data source to target ads, and the approach is predicted to spread.

The named plaintiff in the lawsuit, identified as John Doe, alleges that he used Perplexity’s AI chatbot (described in the lawsuit as the company’s “AI Machine”) for legal and financial advice, not realizing that the personal financial information he shared with Perplexity was being disclosed to Google and Meta via tracking technologies such as Meta Pixel and Google DoubleClick. According to the complaint, the information that Perplexity shares with Meta and Google via these tracking technologies includes identifying information such as email and IP addresses, as well as complete transcripts of users’ messages to the chatbot. Allegedly, transcripts and identifying information are disclosed for guest users, users signed into accounts, and––most notably––users in Perplexity’s “Incognito” mode, which the complaint calls a “sham.”

John Doe alleges that he and other users received no warning that Perplexity was selling his messages to its chatbot via third-party tracking technologies. The complaint also states there is no way to navigate to any purported terms or privacy policy from Perplexity’s landing page. In Perplexity’s “Incognito Mode,” the platform allegedly informs users, “You’re incognito … Threads you create won’t save to your history and expire after 24 hours,” but does not disclose that users’ prompts and identifiers are still shared in real time with Google and Meta.

The complaint emphasizes that users tend to share highly personal information with chatbots, including information about their mental and physical health, sexual and romantic lives, and personal finances. It argues that this data may increase the value of chatbot data interactions for advertisers, providing even more intimate and detailed personal information for targeting advertising systems. Under this monetization model, a user who messages Perplexity’s chatbot about a condition such as an eating disorder could later see related advertisements on Instagram or other websites, including ads for treatment programs or weight-loss products.

A separate lawsuit filed this month by Tech Justice Law and the Consumer Federation of America (CFA) highlights another potential concern. That suit, CFA v. Meta, alleges that Meta permits and profits from scam advertising on its platforms by targeting the scams to likely victims in the same way that legitimate ads are targeted to consumers. According to the complaint, Meta’s algorithm directs scams to the users most vulnerable to them (such as users who have clicked on scam advertisements before).

Taken together with documented cases of users turning to chatbots during active mental health crises, the allegations in these lawsuits raise concerns about how sensitive data could be used. For example, the complaint in the Perplexity case alleges the company shares data in real time with Meta––raising the risk that scammers could identify consumers at moments when they are most vulnerable to victimization.

Litigating Perplexity’s monetization strategy

The class action lawsuit against Perplexity, Google, and Meta raises a number of claims against the Defendants’ alleged practices, providing a window into the legal hurdles that this form of AI monetization will face. Many of the claims focus on whether Perplexity obtained adequate user consent to share chatbot messages.

The first category of claims in Doe v. Perplexity involves users’ privacy rights. The lawsuit, filed in California, draws on the California Invasion of Privacy Act (CIPA), the right to privacy enshrined in the California state constitution, and federal statutes prohibiting wiretapping. These claims focus on consumers’ right to ensure that their communications are not intercepted without consent, analogizing adtech trackers like Meta Pixel and Google DoubleClick to traditional recording devices. Past CIPA litigation relying on this adtech analogy has achieved mixed results, but CIPA suits based on AI customer service chatbots recording customer conversations have seen some initial success.

If sharing transcripts of chatbot interactions to ad trackers is covered by CIPA, the potential liability to Perplexity, Meta, and Google could be significant. The law provides for statutory damages of $5,000 per violation. It could also create a heightened obligation for AI companies seeking to use chatbot data for targeted advertising, as CIPA requires affirmative, informed agreement that disclosures and potentially even clicking “I agree” on a generic privacy policy would not satisfy.

The suit also invokes consumer protection law. Doe alleges that the Defendants violated California’s Unfair Competition Law, which prohibits unlawful and unfair business practices. Doe cites examples of unlawful business activity within Perplexity’s monetization model, such as “representing that…services have characteristics, uses, or benefits that they do not have in violation of [California] Civil Code § 1770,” and argues that the Defendants acted unfairly by profiting off of personal information that consumers did not know was being collected from them.

Recent cases suggest that consumer protection law can be used to target the disparities between tech companies’ representations about their products and how those products actually work. For example, the recent $375 million judgment against Meta in New Mexico relied not on showing that the company violated the law by endangering child users, but by demonstrating that Meta publicly misrepresented whether its platforms were safe for children. Doe v. Perplexity is not the only suit applying this approach to monetization practices. In CFA v. Meta, discussed above, plaintiffs rely on consumer protection law for the District of Columbia to challenge alleged discrepancies between Meta’s representations that it does not permit scams on its platforms and practices described in the complaint, including claims that the company is charging likely scammers extra to advertise to Meta users rather than banning them.

Finally, Doe brings claims of deceit, negligence, and unjust enrichment. Such general statutory and common law claims are often included alongside privacy and consumer protection causes of action. In this case, the allegation that Perplexity shares data even when users opt for Incognito mode––which was highlighted by media after the lawsuit was filed––provides additional basis for the deceit claim.

Because many of these claims center on consent and potential misrepresentation, most would not be a barrier to AI monetization if companies were transparent about how data, including chatbot transcripts, is used and shared. All of the claims could be surmounted by affirmatively seeking informed consent.

Even so, these legal theories may still shape how companies approach AI monetization. Concerns about discouraging users from sharing valuable, highly intimate personal data may incentivize AI companies to test the limits of what consumer consent is legally required. And as a further wrinkle, the probabilistic nature of AI chatbots creates a risk of unintended outputs that may falsely assure consumers that everything they write will be kept confidential. At this point, the legal implications for companies that act against confidentiality assurances provided by a chatbot remain uncertain, though it relates to broader questions of how courts will treat “admissions” by chatbot products that litigants seek to attribute to companies.

As AI companies search for ways to make their products profitable, Doe v. Perplexity appears to vindicate predictions that chatbots would adopt an ad-based monetization playbook––but not without legal pushback. Where courts ultimately draw the line will have significant implications for both the industry and consumers.

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