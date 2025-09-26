Home

California Becomes Frontline in Battle Over AI Companions

Justin Hendrix, Cristiano Lima-Strong / Sep 26, 2025

Audio of this conversation is available via your favorite podcast service.

California could soon pass the most significant guardrails for artificial companions in the nation, sparking a lobbying brawl between consumer advocates and tech industry groups.

Advocates have largely rallied behind AB1064, which would restrict minors’ access to AI companions unless they meet certain safety criteria, while several industry groups have embraced SB243, a more limited proposal requiring that companies make it clearer to users that they are interacting with AI.

After clearing the state's legislature, the bills await a decision from California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D), who could sign or veto them.

In a recent report for Tech Policy Press, associate editor Cristiano Lima-Strong detailed how groups are pouring tens if not hundreds of thousands of dollars into the lobbying fight, which has gained steam amid mounting scrutiny of the products.

I spoke to Cristiano about the findings, and what the state's legislative battle could mean for AI regulation in the United States.

This reporting was supported by a grant from the Tarbell Center for AI Journalism.

A transcript is forthcoming.

Justin Hendrix
Justin Hendrix is CEO and Editor of Tech Policy Press, a nonprofit media venture concerned with the intersection of technology and democracy. Previously, he was Executive Director of NYC Media Lab. He spent over a decade at The Economist in roles including Vice President of Business Development & In...
Cristiano Lima-Strong
Cristiano Lima-Strong is an Associate Editor at Tech Policy Press. Previously, he was a tech policy reporter and co-author of The Washington Post's Tech Brief newsletter, focusing on the intersection of tech, politics, and policy. Prior, he served as a tech policy reporter, breaking news reporter, a...

