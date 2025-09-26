California Becomes Frontline in Battle Over AI Companions

Podcast

Justin Hendrix,

Cristiano Lima-Strong /

Sep 26, 2025

California could soon pass the most significant guardrails for artificial companions in the nation, sparking a lobbying brawl between consumer advocates and tech industry groups.

Advocates have largely rallied behind AB1064, which would restrict minors’ access to AI companions unless they meet certain safety criteria, while several industry groups have embraced SB243, a more limited proposal requiring that companies make it clearer to users that they are interacting with AI.

After clearing the state's legislature, the bills await a decision from California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D), who could sign or veto them.

In a recent report for Tech Policy Press, associate editor Cristiano Lima-Strong detailed how groups are pouring tens if not hundreds of thousands of dollars into the lobbying fight, which has gained steam amid mounting scrutiny of the products.

I spoke to Cristiano about the findings, and what the state's legislative battle could mean for AI regulation in the United States.

This reporting was supported by a grant from the Tarbell Center for AI Journalism.

