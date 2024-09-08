Call for Applications: Tech Policy Press 2025 Fellowship

Prithvi Iyer /

Sep 8, 2024

Read below for more information on selection criteria and visit the application form.

Tech Policy Press is a nonprofit media venture intended to provoke new ideas, debate, and discussion at the intersection of technology and democracy. At a time of great challenge to democracies globally, Tech Policy Press seeks to advance a pro-democracy movement in tech and tech policy.

In 2023, we launched our first fellowship program. We received nearly 900 applications for the 2024 cohort and were thrilled to see such a high volume of submissions from around the world. This inaugural program supported seven part-time fellows who research and write on critical topics, educating the public and decision-makers about technology's impact on democracy and society. You can learn more about the inaugural fellowship cohort and read their publications here.

Fellowship Overview

For the 2025 Fellowship, we intend to support five reporting fellows researching and writing on issues and questions related to artificial intelligence (AI) policy, governance, and regulation, with a specific interest in areas where these issues connect with concerns at the intersection of technology and democracy. Selected fellows will receive a stipend of $10,000 to support their work.

Some potential topics include:

AI and data privacy, including the impacts of AI services and products on individual and collective privacy.

including the impacts of AI services and products on individual and collective privacy. Al bias and discrimination, including how related automated decision-making can perpetuate bias and discrimination and the impact on specific communities.

including how related automated decision-making can perpetuate bias and discrimination and the impact on specific communities. AI and disinformation/misinformation, including synthetic media and other epistemological issues in information systems and their impact on public trust, democracy, and elections.

including synthetic media and other epistemological issues in information systems and their impact on public trust, democracy, and elections. AI and intellectual property, including adapting legal frameworks or developing new ones to address the use of copyrighted materials to train AI models.

including adapting legal frameworks or developing new ones to address the use of copyrighted materials to train AI models. AI and the future of work, including how AI might reshape education, labor markets, and employment.

including how AI might reshape education, labor markets, and employment. AI and security , including the effects of AI in areas such as law enforcement, national defense, and warfare.

, including the effects of AI in areas such as law enforcement, national defense, and warfare. AI and competition, including the impact of the technology on consolidated digital markets.

Expectations and Eligibility Criteria

Research and Writing

Consistently produce (on at least a monthly basis) analysis and reporting on issues related to technology and democracy. (While topics can change after the fellowship commences, each fellow should clearly articulate a thematic area and why they are a good fit to cover it).

Develop a consistent focus area or beat within the broader tech policy landscape.

Conduct thorough research and reporting to support all published work.

Quality and Editorial Standards

Adhere to Tech Policy Press's editorial guidelines and standards.

Participate in editorial review processes and incorporate feedback.

Fact-check all articles and provide citations.

Engagement and Collaboration

Attend monthly cohort meetings (presently scheduled for the first Monday of every month at 11 am ET, with some exceptions for holidays).

Draft a short monthly progress update report before each monthly meeting.

Schedule one-on-one meetings at least once a month.

Show a willingness to collaborate with other fellows and Tech Policy Press staff on joint projects as needed.

Professional Development

Engage in learning opportunities provided by Tech Policy Press.

Develop and maintain a network of expert sources in your focus area.

Deadlines and Time Management

Meet all agreed-upon deadlines for article submissions.

Manage time effectively to balance research, writing, and other fellowship activities.

Ethics and Integrity

Maintain high ethical standards in all work and interactions.

Disclose any potential conflicts of interest.

Respect the confidentiality of sources and embargoed information.

Fellowship Completion

Develop a significant body of work by the end of the fellowship.

Participate in an exit interview and/or provide feedback on the fellowship experience.

How to Apply

If you would like to apply for this fellowship, complete this form by 11:59 p.m. EDT on October 15th, 2024. Required documents include:

A public LinkedIn profile or link to a Curriculum Vitae (CV)/resume Links to prior publications Contact information for two references

Information Sessions

We will host two information sessions for potential applicants via ZOOM. Registration is required. Choose from one of two dates:

September 23rd, 9 am EDT - Register here

- Register here September 30th, 7 pm EDT - Register here

Frequently Asked Questions

How rigorous is the selection process, and how many fellows are typically accepted? We will select five reporting fellows and expect a strong and diverse applicant pool.

Can you provide a timeline for the application review process and when selected fellows will be notified of their acceptance? We endeavor to notify applicants of their status by December 6, 2024.

Are you accepting international applicants? Yes, and we encourage them!

Are fellows allowed to publish articles that oppose views shared by other contributors on the website? Yes, as long as the argument is backed by evidence and sound logic, Tech Policy Press strives to showcase a diverse set of views and perspectives.

Can I share additional information that is not part of the application questions? We strongly encourage applicants to follow the application guidelines. We will determine our decisions based on the information provided in the application form and not anything beyond that.

Will there be an interview round for the fellowship? A select pool of candidates may be invited for virtual interviews.

Can fellows use their data/analysis for other publications outside Tech Policy Press? Fellows own the intellectual property of their written products. Fellows are allowed to use their data and reporting for other projects. Fellows can also publish their work in other forums after it is published at Tech Policy Press.

What opportunities for networking and collaboration will be available to fellows, especially considering that the program is remote? We are developing the program for the year. Expect regular interaction with Tech Policy Press staff and fellows, including short weekly check-ins and a monthly cohort meeting.

How flexible is the choice of article topics? Can I propose a topic that's not directly listed in the program description? Yes. We have a general set of editorial interests (located on the site) but are open to other ideas outside of the existing framework.

How does Tech Policy Press plan to promote and showcase the work of fellows to a wider audience? We will publish the articles on Tech Policy Press, in its newsletter, and draw attention to the work of fellows potentially on the podcast and at special events. We also plan to host a virtual showcase at the end, where fellows can share their experiences and learnings with each other. We hope these opportunities will enable fellows to learn from each other and build their professional networks.

How will the stipends be distributed? Quarterly.



Other Questions

If you have other questions about this opportunity, please contact us.