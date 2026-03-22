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Considering How AI Destroys Democratic Institutions

Justin Hendrix / Mar 22, 2026

Audio of this conversation is available via your favorite podcast service.

Across the world, governments and other institutions are racing to apply artificial intelligence in countless ways. In a draft paper titled “How AI Destroys Institutions” that is forthcoming in the UC Law Journal, Boston University law professors Woodrow Hartzog and Jessica Silbey argue that the design of AI systems—from large language models to predictive and automated decision tools—is fundamentally incompatible with the civic institutions that hold democratic society together, including the rule of law, universities, a free press, and civic life itself. This isn't necessarily because AI is being misused or falling into the wrong hands, they say—in most instances AI is working exactly as intended and, in doing so, eroding the expertise, decision-making structures, and human connection that give institutions their legitimacy.

A transcript is forthcoming.

Authors

Justin Hendrix
Justin Hendrix is CEO and Editor of Tech Policy Press, a nonprofit media venture concerned with the intersection of technology and democracy. Previously, he was Executive Director of NYC Media Lab. He spent over a decade at The Economist in roles including Vice President of Business Development & In...

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