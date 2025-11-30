Home

Considering Trust and Safety's Past, Present, and Future

Dean Jackson / Nov 30, 2025

Audio of this conversation is available via your favorite podcast service.

The past few years have featured a great deal of introspection about a professional field which has come to be known as 'trust and safety,' comprised of the people who develop, oversee, and enforce social media policies and community guidelines. Many scholars and advocates describe it as having reached a turning point, mostly for the worst.

Joining me to discuss the evolution of trust and safety—not coincidentally, the title of their forthcoming article in the Emory Law Journal—are professors of law Danielle Keats Citron and Ari Ezra Waldman. Also joining the conversation is Jeff Allen, the chief research officer at the Integrity Institute, a nonprofit whose membership is composed of trust and safety industry professionals.

A transcript of this discussion is forthcoming.

Authors

Dean Jackson
Dean Jackson is a Contributing Editor at Tech Policy Press and principal of Public Circle LLC. He was the analyst responsible for the January 6th Committee’s investigation into the role of large social media platforms in the insurrection. As a freelance writer and researcher, he covers the intersect...

