DeepSeek and the Race to AGI: How Global AI Competition Puts Ethical Accountability at Risk

Haileleol Tibebu

Jan 29, 2025

The race to develop artificial general intelligence (AGI)—machines capable of performing human-level cognitive tasks—is accelerating at an unprecedented pace. While the term is contested both technically and politically, it is nevertheless the stated ambition of companies and governments. The competition to achieve AGI is no longer confined to the tech giants of Silicon Valley; it has become a geopolitical contest between global superpowers, particularly the United States and China.

As nations and corporations push for dominance in generative AI, concerns about ethical responsibility, transparency, and legal accountability risk being sidelined. The focus on speed and competitive advantage has created an environment where responsible AI principles take a backseat to economic and strategic ambitions.

DeepSeek, a new player in the AI field from China, represents a broader trend of aggressive AI development. While its emergence signals technological progress, it also raises critical concerns about the global AI ecosystem—where companies and governments prioritize power and efficiency over safety and fairness.

The Global AI Race: West vs. East

The AI rivalry between China and the West, particularly the US, has intensified in recent years. The competition is not just about innovation but also about economic and political influence. AI has become a strategic asset, with both sides investing heavily in research, infrastructure, and talent acquisition.

In the US, companies such as OpenAI, Google DeepMind, and Anthropic are leading the charge, often with public and private sector collaboration.

In China, companies such as DeepSeek, Baidu, and Alibaba are advancing AI research under government-backed initiatives that align with national priorities. The Chinese government has made AI a top priority, with ambitious plans to lead the world in AI by 2030.

While each side promotes AI development as a force for progress, the lack of global alignment on ethical AI governance creates significant risks. The desire to lead the AI revolution means regulatory safeguards are often viewed as obstacles rather than necessities.

The Overshadowing of Ethical and Legal Accountability

The race toward AGI comes with profound ethical dilemmas. In the rush to outpace competitors, critical questions about responsible AI development are often ignored:

1. Transparency and Accountability

As AI systems become more advanced, understanding their decision-making processes becomes increasingly difficult. Without proper transparency, biased outputs, misinformation, and security vulnerabilities could proliferate. Companies and governments competing for AI leadership are often reluctant to share their models' inner workings. This secrecy, justified by competitive concerns, creates accountability gaps—where AI failures cannot be effectively traced or corrected.

2. AI Governance and Regulation

Despite growing concerns, AI regulation remains fragmented and inconsistent. The US and EU have started implementing AI regulations, such as the EU AI Act and the Algorithmic Accountability Act, but enforcement remains a challenge. In China, the focus has been more on rapid deployment and national competitiveness, with AI regulations emphasizing state oversight and control. This divide means that AI companies operating across different jurisdictions face unequal ethical expectations. Some governments prioritize the ethical implementation of AI, while others focus on state security and influence—leaving responsible AI principles vulnerable to geopolitical agendas.

3. The Risks of Unchecked AI Deployment

With increasing investments in AI, economic and strategic pressures drive companies to deploy AI technologies before they are fully tested. The pressure to commercialize AI often means cutting corners on ethical considerations. The focus on cost efficiency (as seen in companies like DeepSeek) may compromise safeguards against bias, misinformation, and malicious use Without global oversight, AI models could be weaponized for disinformation, surveillance, or cyber warfare, further escalating geopolitical tensions.

A sustainable AI future requires:

Global AI governance frameworks that ensure AI is developed and deployed ethically across all nations.

Transparency standards that compel AI companies to disclose their models’ risks and limitations.

International collaboration to prevent an uncontrolled AI arms race.

The world is at a crossroads. The AI race between the West and China has transformed from a technological competition into a strategic battle for global influence. In this contest, ethical AI development remains an afterthought, overshadowed by national ambitions and corporate profits. The real challenge is not just in building powerful AI systems but in ensuring they align with human values. Without global cooperation and stronger ethical commitments, the consequences of unchecked AI growth could be irreversible. The pursuit of AGI must not become a reckless competition where responsibility is sacrificed for speed. The question the world must answer is not who will reach AGI first, but whether we are prepared to handle its consequences.